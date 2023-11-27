National competition opens for students to win BlindsbyPost thermal blinds

Online blinds retailer, BlindsbyPost is calling on all UK students and landlords to nominate deserving households to win a home makeover with a range of thermal blinds.

The online blinds retailer will spruce up the home of the worthy scholars with up to £500 worth of thermal blinds. Nominations are open from 23rd November to 15th December 2023 and can be made directly to BlindsbyPost via the website.

According to recent data, the number of people struggling to pay their rent has increased by 45% since last April to more than 2.5 million1. Renters have been hit much harder than their mortgage-paying counterparts due to the recent cost of living increases, as charities report seeing renters being charged up to 50% more in rent as well as rising energy bills.

Oliver Hudson, CEO and founder at BlindsbyPost, said: “According to our recent research, installing thermal blinds can save up to £288* on household energy bills thanks to improved heat retention.

“We’re keen to support the rental generation and student households and ensure their properties and windows are well insulated this winter. Many student houses are in need of better insulation and thermal blinds are an effective way of conserving energy. These blinds are backed with a special layer of fabric that limits the amount of heat that can escape and will help students save money on household energy bills thanks to improved heat retention. This is especially important in a time where the cost of living and bills keep rising.”

The winning household will receive a bundle of new thermal blinds, to upgrade the space and provide extra insulation to properties to reduce the cost of heating during the colder months.

Founded in 2008, BlindsbyPost is the leading expert in made-to-measure window blinds. The Yorkshire-based retailer offers consumers a bespoke and fully online blind ordering service from its ecommerce store. The company is one of the only retailers in the UK to have its own factory where every blind is handcrafted by over 40 skilled employees.

Voting closes on 15th December. To nominate your household or property, please visit

www.blindsbypost.co.uk/office-makeover.