Oscars 2023: The Luckiest Dress Colours To Wear, According to Historical Data

Mar 9, 2023 , , ,
Oscar Dresses (Tinseltown)

Actresses including Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman are known for their incredible Oscar-winning performances, but what do they all have in common? They all wore black dresses the year that they won a golden statuette.

Although dress colour doesn’t affect a person’s chances of winning an Oscar, TouchCasino.com decided to investigate which dress colour is proven to be the luckiest among Oscar-winning actresses. To do this, TouchCasino.com looked at the past winners dating back to 1980 from the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories to reveal which colour has been worn and won the most.

The Top Five Luckiest Oscar Dress Colours:

# Dress Colour  Number of Winning Dresses (2022-1980)
1 Black 21
2 White 12
3 Blue 10
4 Gold 7
5 Green 6

TouchCasino.com can reveal that the luckiest dress colour for Academy Award winners is black, with 21 winning actresses wearing black and taking home a shiny gold statuette.

Some of these beautiful dresses include Nicole Kidman’s 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier frock, Julia Roberts’ 2001 vintage Valentino gown and Jessica Lange’s 1995 Calvin Klein number.

In second place for luckiest dress colour is white, with 12 white gowns walking away with an award. These include Renée Zellweger’s most recent 2020 custom Armani Privé gown and Marion Cotillard’s art deco mermaid-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

In third is blue with 10 gorgeous gowns winning since 1980, including that of Brie Larson in 2016 wearing Gucci and Hilary Swank in 2005 wearing a memorable Guy Laroche gown with a plunging back.

In fourth is gold with seven winning actresses wearing the colour of the statuette taking one home themselves and in fifth is green with six winners.

Methodology:

  1. Using the Oscars’ official list of past winners from 2022 to 1980, TouchCasino. com searched each winning actress and their gown from the year they won to make a list of winning colours.
  2. TouchCasino.com then decided which colour was deemed to be the luckiest by seeing the number of times an actress had won in that colour dress.

