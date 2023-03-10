THE CAMDEN WATCH COMPANY LAUNCH SWISS MADE AUTOMATIC TIMEPIECES

British independent design brand The Camden Watch Company has launched its first all Swiss Made Automatic timepiece with the launch of the No.274 range.

The No.274 case comes in at ø 38 mm, firmly a unisex timepiece. The two-piece case, featuring varying finishes from the high polished bezel to the brushed side. The dial is the perfect combination of contemporary design with vintage inspiration.

The guilloché lines are inspired by the criss-crossing ironwork of the imposing gasworks structures that can be found along the canal from Kings Cross to Camden. These structures are huge. Giant, imposing monolithic like buildings that are robust and strong in design and yet somehow still elegant, refined even.

The timepieces are available on Italian leather straps as well as mesh straps.

Although The Camden Watch Company currently use some Swiss made movements in their collections, this is their first entirely Swiss made watch. It houses a Sellita movement from the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, the very town where co-founder Jerome was born.

Anneke Short, Co-Founder and Designer of The Camden Watch Company says: ““We’re so happy to finally be launching our Swiss Made collection, many years in the making. As an Anglo-Swiss business it’s so great to be able to add this to our current offering and we’re so proud of this watch”

Available in different dial colours (green as featured), white, black and a new No.274 Swiss Made Automatic Memento Mori edition based on their best-selling Memento Mori collection.

Prices start at £820 and can be found here: https://www.camdenwatchcompany.com/collections/no-274-automatic-swiss-made-watch

If the automatic range is outside of your budget, the brand has also launched a new range of Swiss Made Quartz watches including a blue dial with prices starting at £300.