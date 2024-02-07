OSTERS RESTAURANT IS ALL AT SEA…

THE SISTER restaurant to an acclaimed North East eatery has now opened its doors, which should delight fish lovers.

Osters has been launched at Newcastle’s Gosforth High Street by the team behind the celebrated Lovage restaurant in Jesmond.

And while the new eatery is also committed to using locally sourced and seasonal products wherever possible, it has stayed true to its promise to showcase a variety of delicious fish dishes.

Snacks include Lindisfarne oysters served with Hepple gin and tonic granita or grilled with creamy samphire and pangrattato – crispy breadcrumbs.

Starters on offer also feature a range of Asian flavours such as tuna tartare with kimchi emulsion and bottarga, tempura cod cheeks with aioli and fennel pollen, lobster ravioli with fish sauce and cured salmon with pickles and a burnt orange and beetroot emulsion.

Main fish courses range from grilled octopus and squid cassoulet, clam and mussel linquine and wild bass served with dill crushed potatoes, smoked leeks and sauce vierge.

Also available are a unique take on the classic fish and chips with tempura haddock, as well as seared tuna with bonito dashi, crunchy beans, vermicelli and caviar.

Non fish eaters are also well catered for with a range of meat dishes such as slow cooked ox cheeks and braised lamb shank and vegetarian offerings of pumpkin ravioli with caramelised walnuts and romesco port cream, as well as a chestnut roast with cranberry stuffing.

To end there is a selection of desserts, such as the spiced orange cake, plum and star anise compote which gives a festive flavour, along with dark chocolate tart or crema catalana with peppercorn shortbread.

Chef Kleo Tabuku has devised the menu for Osters and hopes diners will enjoy it as much as they have at Lovage.

“Lovage has been incredibly popular which is why we are delighted to be able to bring the same quality of food and the same sensibilities to Osters,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to once again showcase a wide variety of flavours and tastes which we hope will surprise and delight everyone.”

For further information visit www.osters.co.uk