A TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN ARRIVES AT STACK SEABURN…

A FOOD outlet which celebrates the cuisine of the Caribbean is bringing some sunshine to STACK Seaburn.

Lev’s has been operating in Newcastle for the past four years and has become a huge hit, thanks to its authentic take on the food of Jamaica.

And now the team behind the takeaway has spread its wings – with the opening of a new outlet at STACK Seaburn.

Theo Bondswell, director of the company, said: “After four years of running the business in Newcastle, we’re excited to expand into the wider North East and bring the real flavour of the Caribbean to Sunderland.”

The menu at STACK Seaburn differs slightly from the Newcastle offering, although it still features many of the Caribbean’s most celebrated dishes such as jerk chicken and curried goat.

“We are also going to introduce a street food element with dishes like loaded fries, jerk fries and mac cheese and fries,” said Theo.

Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director for STACK, added that Lev’s is a welcome addition to STACK Seaburn.

“This is the first time we’ve offered Caribbean food and it will be a great opportunity for everyone to try something different and delicious,” said Gemma.

“We are very pleased to be the first choice for Lev’s as it expands its brand.”

Lev’s, which opened last weekend (2 December), occupies the unit which was previously operated by My Big Fat Indian Kitchen.

Sudharsan Murugavel, co-owner said it has been “a fabulous few years operating out of Stack Seaburn.”

“Huge thanks to the management for all their support,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic venue with a compelling business model for startup and established food brands.

“We are focusing on building our restaurant portfolio now, but will always have fond memories of our time at STACK Seaburn. We wish the team at Lev’s huge success going forward.”