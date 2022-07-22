Education and care specialist Outcomes First Group, is thrilled to announce that it has been ranked a winner in the UK Best Workplaces for Women Awards 2022, Super Large Category1, for the second consecutive year. Outcomes First Group has also been ranked a winner in the Great Place to Work Awards for 4 consecutive years.

The company – whose female workforce achieved a Trust Index score of 69% – was recognised by the judges as a great workplace ‘for all’, including women, and an organisation where people trust each other. Outcomes First Group was also commended as an establishment that supports the different identities women hold, ensures that their daily experiences are consistently positive no matter who they are or what work they do, and that they are able to reach their full human potential. The company also ticked the box as one that recognises that women are a valuable talent pool and are given fair representation within the workforce and throughout management.

“Fair and inclusive workplace cultures for all, is top of our agenda,” said Sharon Platts, Chief People Officer. “We are really proud of everyone in our team and like a lot of businesses in this sector, we rely on female employees in all areas of the organisation. Approximately 70% of our 5,500 strong workforce are female – something that is replicated in our management population, with women taking up a similar number of management roles across all disciplines throughout the business.”

Commenting on the award, David Leatherbarrow, CEO, Outcomes First Group, said, “Our focus on the wellbeing of our workforce is just one of the reasons why Outcomes First Group is a great workplace for all, including women. Equality is important, as is supporting and empowering all our colleagues.

“Having our organisation recognised as being a Great Workplace for Women, matters to me. Outcomes First Group’s guiding principle is to create a culture that is fair for all, and one in which we care for each other. What this recognition does, is clearly show the positive impact of our culture. As a result, we are better able to empower, inspire and support women from every background, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute to our continued success.

“I am incredibly humbled that Outcomes First Group colleagues have recognised us as a Best Workplace for Women. We will continue to make sure that everybody is equally represented in our organisation.”

Concluding, Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said, “Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best WorkplacesTM for Women that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about.”

Outcomes First Group is passionate about employing dedicated caring individuals and is always looking for new people to join its exemplary team – in education, care, clinical professional support, social work and a whole range of support function roles – all of whom play a vital part in the success of the Group.

To learn more about Outcomes First Group or to apply to join the team please visit https://careers.outcomesfirstgroup.co.uk/