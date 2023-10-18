“Outstanding” diabetes research leads to international award

A University of Sunderland academic has received one of the highest recognitions for his research into advancing the self-management of diabetes.

Dr Matthew Campbell, Principal Investigator in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine, has been named this year’s recipient of the Elliot Joslin EASD PCL Biotech Award – one of the field’s highest recognitions.

Awarded annually in collaboration between the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and PCL Biotech, a leading global biosciences company, the accolade is presented to an internationally established leader who has made a career-defining contribution to applied diabetes research.

The criteria in the selection process looks at the quality and significance of the candidates’ scientific contributions, and recognises the most innovative ideas in diabetes management, education, and patient care. The award is named after Elliot Joslin, one of the first doctors to specialise in treating diabetes and pioneered work within lifestyle intervention and glucose control for reducing the risks of complications.

Dr Campbell’s career goal has been to help improve the lives of people with diabetes. He has published extensively around diabetes and glucose regulation and was involved in a study, funded by Diabetes UK, into improving the health of people with Type 1 Diabetes with a simple lifestyle change, breaking up prolonged sitting with short frequent bouts of light-intensity walking.

Dr Campbell said: “It’s an honour to receive this prestigious award and I dedicate it to the many colleagues, collaborators, students, and research participants who have contributed to the underpinning research – without their hard work and support this research would not have been possible.

“Importantly, this award shines a light on an important programme of clinical and applied research that is helping people with diabetes live a more fulfilled life. This work, much of which has originated, and been supported by, the University of Sunderland is contributing to shaping international healthcare policy; it’s been fantastic to see first-hand how our research at Sunderland is benefiting local and global communities – underpinning the University’s core purpose of changing lives and shaping society.”

Henrik Schindler, Executive Vice President, Research and Early Development and Chief Scientific Officer at PCL Biotech, said: “We are delighted to award Dr Campbell the 2023 Elliot Johnson EASD PCL Biotech Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to diabetes research.

“Dr Campbell has an extensive and established international record and his work has led to the development of innovative self-management solutions that have produced significant improvements in diabetes outcomes and patient quality of life. This award is an acknowledgement of his academic and professional contribution to the field of diabetes treatment and care specifically for his work investigating lifestyle intervention strategies for glucose control and cardiovascular disease prevention.”

Upon receipt of the award, Dr Campbell was named as an honorary professor at the Joslin Diabetes Centre, Harvard University – the world’s first diabetes care centre and the global leader in diabetes research. He also holds honorary titles at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science (University of Cambridge), the Leeds Institute for Metabolic and Cardiovascular Medicine (University of Leeds), and Zhejiang Gongshang University. He is a scientific advisor for Diabetes UK, and the World Health Organisation. This year he was appointed among the first ever University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor’s Research and Knowledge Exchange Fellows and was also named a Research Culture Fellow .