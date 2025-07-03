Speed n’ Style take first place in Bedlington Academy’s rocket-powered STEM challenge

The three teams pictured with Caroline Moody during their visit to Heathline Commercials

A team of budding engineers from Bedlington Academy took the chequered flag in an exciting STEM challenge that saw Year 7 students design, build and race their own rocket-powered cars as part of the national Race to the Line competition.

Sponsored by Heathline Commercials, part of the family-run Moody Group, the initiative gave 170 students the chance to put science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) into action by creating high-speed vehicles from bio-compostable foam blocks before launching them down a custom track.

The winning team, named Speed n’ Style and made up of Sophie, Jayme, Evie and Lily, together with the second and third placed teams visited the commercial vehicle servicing and repair specialist’s headquarters in Cramlington to see how engineering principles are applied in the real world, and to explore the exciting career opportunities available in the automotive and commercial transport sectors.

As part of the challenge, the teams used CO₂ capsules for propulsion, allowing for safe indoor testing. They were encouraged to apply aerodynamic enhancements such as fairings and stabilisers, and to fabricate components like wheels and axles using tools such as 3D printers and laser cutters.

Joanna Lamb, Head of School, said: “We are incredibly proud of Speed n’ Style for their achievements. This event not only showcased their creativity and teamwork but also gave all our Year 7 students a unique, hands-on experience of applying STEM in a real-world context. Opportunities like this help spark enthusiasm and confidence in subjects that are vital to the future.”

Gavin Cape, Engineering Director of Heathline Commercials, said “It’s fantastic to see this generation of students being inspired by STEM. It’s a great way to show young people how such skills open doors to exciting careers.

“We were impressed by the innovation and teamwork on display. Projects like this are vital to sparking an early interest in engineering and science, showing students what’s possible with curiosity, creativity and collaboration.”

The Bedlington event also held a special significance for Heathline Commercials, as Caroline Moody, Managing Director of Moody Group, and her father, and former Chairman, Alan Moody, are both former pupils of the school, then known as Bedlington High School.

Race to the Line is a UK-wide initiative run by The Learning Partnership, designed to bring STEM learning to life and foster long-term links between schools and local employers. Regional finalists from across the country will now compete for a chance to make it to the national finals.