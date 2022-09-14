UK-wide rail strikes are set to take place this summer, forcing thousands of rail passengers to swap the train for their cars

Parking on rented driveways is helping keep Britain moving this summer as countless train passengers switch to their cars during this summer’s rail strikes, claims the online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk.

Tens of thousands of workers across the country are preparing for multiple strikes in July and August as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, prompting many to ask how the inevitable surge in vehicles on the roads will impact on parking availability.

However, YourParkingSpace.co.uk booking data reveals that many smart-thinking motorists sidestepped this parking problem by shunning traditional options in favour of parking on rented driveways. Indeed, during the height of last month’s strikes, YourParkingSpace.co.uk saw a 25 per cent increase in bookings for parking on rented driveways.

CEO at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, Harrison Woods, expects this trend to continue as drivers prepare for a summer of rail disruption: “With thousands more motorists set to take to the road during widespread rail walkouts, the nation’s car parks, and on-road parking options will no doubt be put under even more pressure.

“However, if our June booking insights are anything to go by, it is clear that many shrewd motorists will look to evade jostling for spaces with other drivers or spending time looking for a spot by reserving pre-booked options.

“In doing so, countless commuters, event-goers and students can seamlessly navigate these challenges and continue full steam ahead with their plans this summer!”

