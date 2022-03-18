Business students from Newcastle College are to work alongside the management team at global supply chain solutions and print and packaging specialist, Elanders UK, to provide answers to some of the biggest opportunities facing the business.

The company has sponsored a work-related module within the college’s foundation degree in business management, as part of its commitment to the development of the next generation of highly skilled young people. The module connects students with business leaders, professionals and academics through a real-life business experience.

Elanders UK, which is based on North Tyneside, has, over the years, developed close links with a range of educational providers in the region, of which Newcastle College Business Academy is one.

As part of their studies, the students will research all aspects of the business from supply chain services, print and packaging to the sectors the company operates within. In particular, they will be asked to advise on how the company can ensure its order book is consistently high throughout the year.

At the end of the six-month module, they will be invited to present their findings and, in theory, put forward a solution which the management team at Elanders UK could implement within the business.

Kevin Rogers, managing director at Elanders UK, said: “Young people can bring great energy, enthusiasm and fresh thinking to any business and we are sure the students from Newcastle College will come up with some very interesting, alternative ideas. The potential for both the students and the company to benefit makes this such a fascinating initiative.

“From a wider perspective, the company is fully aware that we have a loyal workforce, the majority of which is drawn from communities in North Tyneside and Newcastle and that we also have a strong relationship with North Tyneside Council and wider support agencies in the region. For that reason, we are determined to give something back to the North East. We, therefore, have a clear focus on providing young people with the opportunity to learn, develop and forge great careers. Sponsoring the work-related module at Newcastle College is one way of demonstrating that commitment.”

Emily White, HE curriculum lead, Newcastle College Business Academy, said: “We wanted to create a module engaging students beyond the classroom.

“Learning through exposure to conversations with professionals, the project findings are expected to provide a deeper level of understanding and one that is impactful and can potentially be implemented throughout Elanders UK.

“We look forward to developing our ongoing partnership with the company, one which is of mutual benefit to our students and the business.”