PAUL HEATON DELIGHTS SOLD OUT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Jul 10, 2023
British music legend Paul Heaton delighted an 8,000 sell-out crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday night.
 
The former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman is no stranger to Scarborough OAT having twice headlined before – and he delivered another fantastic show at the historic Yorkshire coast venue.
 
Alongside guest vocalist Rianne Downey, who brilliantly deputised for long-time collaborator Jacqui Abbott,  Paul delivered a set which included the classics Old Red Eyes Is Back, Song For Whoever, A Little Time, Happy Hour, Dont Marry Her and Caravan of Love
Support on the night came from indie legends Lightning Seeds whose set included the iconic songs Change, The Life of Riley and Three Lions.
 
Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.
Next up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Hollywood Vampires (July 5), The Cult (July 6), Tom Grennan (July 7) and Pulp (July 9).
 
Full line up below:
SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2023
JUNE 14-18 MAMMA MIA!JUNE 22 BLONDIEJUNE 24 RAG’N’BONE MANJUNE 25 STINGJULY 1 PAUL HEATON + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
JULY 5 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRESJULY 6 THE CULTJULY 7 TOM GRENNANJULY 9 PULPJULY 14 DERMOT KENNEDYJULY 20 N-DUBZ AUG 19 PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICSAUG 23 OLLY MURS 
