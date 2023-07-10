PAUL HEATON DELIGHTS SOLD OUT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

British music legend Paul Heaton delighted an 8,000 sell-out crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday night.

The former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman is no stranger to Scarborough OAT having twice headlined before – and he delivered another fantastic show at the historic Yorkshire coast venue.

Alongside guest vocalist Rianne Downey, who brilliantly deputised for long-time collaborator Jacqui Abbott, Paul delivered a set which included the classics Old Red Eyes Is Back, Song For Whoever, A Little Time, Happy Hour, Don ’ t Marry Her and Caravan of Love

Support on the night came from indie legends Lightning Seeds whose set included the iconic songs Change, The Life of Riley and Three Lions.

Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

