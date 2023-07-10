  • Mon. Jul 10th, 2023

PICTURES – THE CULT ROCK SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Jul 10, 2023
British rock greats The Cult were in brilliant form as they brought their Under The Midnight Sun European Tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
Taking to the stage with Rise, Sun King and King Country Man, frontman Ian Astbury and fellow founder member Billy Duffy delivered an incredible show.
 
Anthems Sweet Soul Sister, Lil Devil, Wild Flower, Spirit Walker, Rain and the timeless anthem She Sells Sanctuary delighted their adoring fans before the band returned to the stage for a two song encore off Peace Dog and Love Removal Machine.
 
The Cult were supported on the night by Yorkshire’s very own goth godfathers The Mission and Italy’s Lili Refrain.
Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

This summer’s series of headline concerts continues this weekend with two sell-out shows from Tom Grennan on Friday and indie legends Pulp on Sunday.
 
Full line up below:
SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2023
JUNE 14-18 MAMMA MIA!JUNE 22 BLONDIEJUNE 24 RAG’N’BONE MANJUNE 25 STINGJULY 1 PAUL HEATON + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
JULY 5 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRESJULY 6 THE CULTJULY 7 TOM GRENNANJULY 9 PULPJULY 14 DERMOT KENNEDYJULY 20 N-DUBZ AUG 19 PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICSAUG 23 OLLY MURS  
