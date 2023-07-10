PICTURES – THE CULT ROCK SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

British rock greats The Cult were in brilliant form as they brought their Under The Midnight Sun European Tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
Taking to the stage with Rise, Sun King and King Country Man, frontman Ian Astbury and fellow founder member Billy Duffy delivered an incredible show.
Anthems Sweet Soul Sister, Lil Devil, Wild Flower, Spirit Walker, Rain and the timeless anthem She Sells Sanctuary delighted their adoring fans before the band returned to the stage for a two song encore off Peace Dog and Love Removal Machine.
The Cult were supported on the night by Yorkshire’s very own goth godfathers The Mission and Italy’s Lili Refrain.
Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.
This summer’s series of headline concerts continues this weekend with two sell-out shows from Tom Grennan on Friday and indie legends Pulp on Sunday.
Full line up below:
SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2023
JUNE 14-18 MAMMA MIA!JUNE 22 BLONDIE JUNE 24 RAG’N’BONE MAN JUNE 25 STING JULY 1 PAUL HEATON + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
JULY 5 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRESJULY 6 THE CULT JULY 7 TOM GRENNAN JULY 9 PULP JULY 14 DERMOT KENNEDY JULY 20 N-DUBZ AUG 19 PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICS AUG 23 OLLY MURS
Please follow and like us: