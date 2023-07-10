PICTURES – THE CULT ROCK SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

British rock greats The Cult were in brilliant form as they brought their Under The Midnight Sun European Tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Taking to the stage with Rise, Sun King and King Country Man, f rontman Ian Astbury and fellow founder member Billy Duffy delivered an incredible show.

Anthems Sweet Soul Sister, Lil Devil, Wild Flower, Spirit Walker, Rain and the timeless anthem She Sells Sanctuary delighted their adoring fans before the band returned to the stage for a two song encore off Peace Dog and Love Removal Machine.

The Cult were supported on the night by Yorkshire’s very own goth godfathers The Mission and Italy’s Lili Refrain.

Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor. This summer’s series of headline concerts continues this weekend with two sell-out shows from Tom Grennan on Friday and indie legends Pulp on Sunday. Full line up below: SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2023 JUNE 14-18 MAMMA MIA!

JUNE 22 BLONDIE

JUNE 24 RAG’N’BONE MAN

JUNE 25 STING

JULY 1 PAUL HEATON + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS JULY 5 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

JULY 6 THE CULT

JULY 7 TOM GRENNAN

JULY 9 PULP

JULY 14 DERMOT KENNEDY

JULY 20 N-DUBZ

AUG 19 PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICS

AUG 23 OLLY MURS

Please follow and like us: