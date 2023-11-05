PAUL WELLER ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2024 HEADLINE SHOW

AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE



British music icon Paul Weller will play a massive headline gig on the Yorkshire coast next summer.

The legendary singer-songwriter brings his incredible and career-spanning live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday July 7.

Weller will not only be joined on the night at the 8,000-capacity venue by his own brilliant live band but by special guests Stone Foundation who will open the show.

Tickets go on general sale at 5pm on Friday November 10 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

Paul Weller joins Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “Paul Weller is a true music icon, someone who possesses one of music’s most brilliant and diverse catalogues and an artist who remains ever relevant.

“This is going to be an incredible night here at Scarborough OAT – undoubtedly one of the highlights of the summer at this wonderful venue.”

Few artists have had as great an influence on the British music scene as Paul Weller.

As frontman of The Jam, he spearheaded the Mod revival in the late 1970s and early 1980s, scoring a string of hits before forming The Style Council and then embarking on a stellar solo career.

And the last few years have seen an incredible creative output. Weller’s 2022 compilation Will of the People, a mix of non-album rarities and an array of B-sides, remixes and live recordings, followed his stunning 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook.

Recorded with award-winning arranger Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the album reimagined his vast catalogue including such classics as English Rose, Broken Stones, You’re the Best Thing, Wild Wood and You Do Something to Me.

It followed highly acclaimed Fat Pop: Volume 1 – his second Number One album in 12 months – which itself came hot on the heels of the success of fellow chart-topper 2020’s On Sunset.

Weller’s live shows remain the stuff of legend, mixing his unstoppable brand of hgh adrenaline rock with beautiful acoustic moments.

Special guests Stone Foundation are long-time friends and collaborators with Weller.

The 8-piece Midlands-based soul band recently celebrated an incredible 25 years of success with the release of the retrospective anthology Standing In The Light, which featured a number of songs with Weller on lead vocals. He has worked with them frequently across the last decade, on both the Stone Foundation catalogue and his own solo work.

For tickets and more information about all shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

