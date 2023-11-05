CHART-TOPPERS JLS ANNOUNCE SUMMER DATE

AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Chart-topping boyband JLS are bringing their 2024 Summer Hits Tour to the Yorkshire coast.

The double BRIT Award winners – who are currently wowing audiences across the UK with their ‘Everybody Say JLS’ arena tour – will head to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 11

Tickets go on general sale for the massive show at the 8,000-capacity venue at 10am on Friday November 3 from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

JLS – Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams – have sold more than six million records and two million concert tickets.

They are the first X Factor act to win a prestigious BRIT Award, together with five MOBO Awards, four Digital Music Awards and three Urban Music Awards. Their first four albums all went multi-platinum and they have headlined London’s 02 Arena 20 times.

The band’s current UK Arena tour follows their 2021 comeback tour which proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal public demand seeing the reunited quartet perform to a more than 350,000 people.

JLS join Deacon Blue, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “JLS are one of Britain’s biggest pop bands of the last 20 years, their comeback tour was massive, so it’s going to be another incredible night at this iconic venue.”

JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic Beat Again shot straight to #1 – their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled Number One debut and three more Top Three records before saying goodbye with their 2013 Greatest Hits album.

JLS delighted their huge army of fans by reuniting in 2021. Together with the unmissable Scarborough OAT date they take their outdoor summer tour to Newmarket, Warwick, Margate, Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Cornwall, Shrewsbury, Somerset and Doncaster.

For tickets and more information about shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk