PayPal is a popular and uncomplicated payment method worldwide, which is used not only for the purchase of products or to transfer money. Especially the speed of transactions is an advantage, in addition, you do not disclose any information about your bank or credit card details. Only email address and password are necessary to send or receive money.

This is exactly the reason why online casinos have also started to use this payment system. Not so long ago, this method of payment was not available in the online casino PayPal. What the reason for this is and what alternatives you can switch to, you will learn in the following article. And now not all casinos accept this method of payment. But, fortunately, there are reliable casinos, which again can accept payment through PayPal.

PayPal Casinos – Current Situation

There are several reasons why PayPal was not accepted as a payment method by most online casinos.

Customers with the help of lawyers returned their deposits or – claimed. Players were only allowed to use their personal PayPal account. In order to control all these conditions, a time-consuming and costly investigation was necessary. In view of the fact that PayPal earns only 1% of the payment amount as commission, this effort did not seem worthwhile in the end.

Advantages and disadvantages of using PayPal at casinos

Like any other payment, the digital wallet has a set of advantages and points that deserve attention. After getting to know the system well, the Blackjack, Slots and Roulette player can understand if PayPal really is ideal for their needs.

Advantages

It is free, the system does not charge for registration

Secure because it does not share user data

Fast, instant clearing

Disadvantages

Not all casinos accept PayPal

There are fees in some operations and exchange charges

People who deposit in the casino using PayPal can only withdraw using the same method

But even if your favorite casino does not offer a PayPal payment method yet, we have some good news for you. There are a number of alternatives that are just as easy, fast and free. Of course, you can use them at online casinos to make deposits and withdrawals in no time. You also don’t have to worry about security. These are safe and reputable payment methods that are, of course, officially audited.

The best alternatives to PayPal

We have found for you the most common and safest alternatives to PayPal, with which you can make your payments in online casinos without any problems. As a rule, most of the platforms offer you these payment methods.

SOFORT

Sofort GmbH has been around since 2005 and has been part of the Swedish Klarna Group since 2014. When you use this method, the online casino receives a message that your money has been deposited. Your payments are forwarded by the company to the online casino. Technically, your SOFORT with the PIN for online banking and a transaction number gives permission to make the appropriate transfer. The payment service provider checks the coverage of your account and then makes the payment to the online casino on your behalf.

SOFORT is widely used in online commerce and can of course also be used to fund your casino account.

GiroPay

GiroPay has been around since 2003, when Postbank optimized this payment system for online commerce. GiroPay is a transfer that is completed via your online banking within a few seconds. Due to the spread of e-commerce, the other banks then agreed to offer the payment system and implement it by the end of 2019. The immediate crediting of the transfer avoids payment defaults and chargebacks due to unfunded accounts.

On the positive side, you don’t need to register separately for GiroPay. All you need is an account activated for online banking with PIN procedure. If you choose this payment method, you will be forwarded directly to your online banking app, where you have to confirm the payment with a PIN, just like with other transfers. The use is free of charge and uncomplicated, so that GiroPay is a very safe and simple alternative to PayPal, which you can also use for transfers to your casino account.

Skrill

Skrill is also a fast and secure payment method that you can use to fund your casino account. Until 2010 it was called Moneybookers and since 2015 it belongs to Paysafe group, whose headquarters is located in London. Skrill is actually a prepaid payment system that you can top up via your credit card or bank account. In the meantime, however, you can also use it as a credit card connection point without depositing money in advance. From your balance, the transfers to the online casino are then possible. Also with Skrill, the amounts arrive in seconds.

To use Skrill, you create an account with the provider free of charge. Premium members have the option to have multi-currency accounts. Receiving money is also free of charge. Each additional transaction is charged with small fees. If you are properly verified with Skrill, you can additionally protect your payments by entering an individual PIN.

Besides the mentioned ones, there are a lot of other payment methods that are at least as fast and convenient as PayPal. And these are of course available to you in reputable online casinos.

The future of PayPal in online casinos

Of course, many players hope that in the future PayPal will again be offered as a payment method in absolutely all online casinos. So far there are not as many casinos as we would like, but every day the number of casinos with PayPal is growing. And when you play at a casino that offers the PayPal payment method, you can be sure of its honesty and trustworthiness.

Nevertheless, you should not worry, because the number of alternatives is large. In terms of security, usability and speed, other providers can keep up with PayPal just as well. No matter if you choose SOFORT, GiroPay, Skrill or others, you don’t have to worry about disadvantages compared to PayPal. You can choose one of the alternatives and use it as a payment method for your account in online casinos.

Any questions?

What is a good alternative to PayPal Casino?

Even if you can’t use PayPal for payments in your favourite online casinos yet, you don’t have to sacrifice security, speed and convenience. Because there are a lot of alternatives that you can fall back on. The most common are currently SOFORT, GiroPay or Skrill. Many other options are also available to you to make your payments in online casinos.

In the future, will all casinos again offer the PayPal payment method?

PayPal has already come up as a payment method in the most reliable online casinos. Their number is sure to grow, but this payment method will appear only in safe, trusted casinos. In the meantime, there are many attractive alternatives that are at least as reputable and convenient as PayPal.