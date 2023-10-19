PD Ports achieves 100,000th Intasite induction

Intasite, a leading provider of innovative workplace safety solutions for high hazard industries, has completed the successful health and safety induction of more than 100,000 visitors across three of PD Ports’ sites.

One of the UK’s major port groups, it became Intasite’s inaugural client to pilot its innovative induction programme in June 2016 which led to the implementation of the system across PD Ports’ three northern sites: Teesport Unitised, Teesport Bulks, and Hartlepool.

Intasite created bespoke, site-specific induction videos which cater to the requirements of hauliers, visitors, and contractors, ensuring each user only receives the information they require. The programme also includes vivid 2D and 3D animations, depicting access routes, one-way systems, and speed limits to ensure improved comprehension and engagement.

The Stockton-based business’s software is integrated with PD Ports’ autogate, enabling real-time transmission of induction completion data. The system also adjusts to HGV drivers’ preferred language settings. Additionally, when a driver renews their induction, it automatically synchronises their access card, streamlining the process for visitors and pass office personnel. This automated approach enhances health and safety measures by instantly denying entry to anyone without a valid induction.

The collaboration has also had a positive environmental impact, with Intasite planting approximately 400 trees as part of an initiative which sees it plant one tree for every 100 client inductions.

The milestone follows Intasite’s confirmation of new major clients in multiple sectors, including AB InBev, which brews Budweiser, and CityFibre. Furthermore, Intasite has expanded its presence in the renewable energy sector through collaborations with Equinor’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, SSE Renewables, EDF Renewables, Hitachi Energy, and SeAH Wind.

Intasite’s platform offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining the induction process, enabling companies to provide interactive safety modules that can be accessed and completed from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also features contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control for enhanced security.

Intasite’s commitment to providing effective and user-friendly health and safety induction solutions has gained recognition in the UK industry. The company’s in-house production team specialises in creating health and safety induction videos, ensuring that the content is tailored to specific safety requirements and industry standards.

Digitising and streamlining the induction process enables organisations to improve employee engagement and understanding, reduce non-compliance risks, and foster a culture of safety.

Danielle Croce, Director at Intasite, said: “Reaching the 100,000th induction with PD Ports is a testament to our commitment to fostering safer workplaces. We thank them for putting their trust in us from day one.

“We are thrilled to see our platform making a positive impact not only with PD Ports but also with our growing list of clients across various sectors. Our mission is to continue innovating and partnering with organisations to enhance workplace safety and streamline induction processes.”

Mick Robinson, group security manager at PD Ports, said: “The services Intasite provide at Teesport have transformed our operations – the automation of our inductions process for drivers means arrivals are faster, smoother and safer, as we are confident that drivers from across Europe have been given the safety briefing in their own language.

“Reaching this milestone in just a few years shows the scale of our operation and how vital it is for us to have a system we can trust. We have a very positive working relationship with Intasite, who are always flexible and willing to come up with solutions to any problem.”