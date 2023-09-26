According to research published by the R&A, people are living longer, happier, healthier lives by playing golf. The report has revealed that on average golfers live five years longer than non-golfers, and the physical benefits of playing golf are vast. It can help prevent and treat as many as 40 major chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart attacks, stroke, breast and colon cancer, depression and dementia.

A 2020 survey of 250 golfers in the U.S, Canada and the UK found the majority cited “mental well-being” as their reason for playing. Golfers spend many hours outdoors—and time outside is a proven mood-booster, particularly for older adults.

Ex professional cricketer Ray Jennings, who played for South Africa is a keen golfer and has a home overlooking a golf course in Mauritius at Heritage Villas Valriche. Testifying about the health benefits of golf he says:

“I am 69 but feel 21! I play golf three times a week and it boosts my energy, keeps my mind sharp and helps reduce stress. It’s important as you get older to find something you love doing and by following your passion you keep a positive mind and stop thinking about your aches and pains. For me spending time outside, in a beautiful natural environment, intensifies the pleasure of golf. Playing in Mauritius I can enjoy the sea views and lush greenery, it’s heaven.”

The health benefits seem to be encouraging more people to take up the game, including women. The study showed that 20% of adult golfers were female in 2022, compared to 15% in 2019.

Participation numbers in golf continued to grow in 2022, and numbers are higher than before the pandemic according to the research. The data shows that 5.6 million adult players played on nine or 18 hole courses last year, the second highest number in over 30 years. That number has increased by 265,000 from 2021.

A consequence of the growing interest in golf has been the development of communities based around golf courses, offering homes that now it seems have hidden health benefits in addition to front line views of manicured fairways.

Christophe Piquet, Sales & Marketing Director at golf community Heritage Villas Valriche in Mauritius says:

“Buyers are drawn to buy here as they want to have a healthy lifestyle, surrounded by nature, and have easy access to the golf course. It has many social benefits as well, with owners able to enjoy each other’s company and some friendly competition on the course.”

Heritage Villas Valriche offers a range of stunning properties overlooking Le Château Golf Course in Bel Ombre, Mauritius. In December 2023 a highly anticipated golf course masterpiece called La Réserve Golf Links, co- designed by the renowned golf champion Louis Oosthuizen, will open and is set to attract golf enthusiasts and professionals from around the world.

Villa owners also have access to an exclusive sports centre and lap pool, privileged access to a private beach club and to two 5* waterfront hotels with spas, restaurants and bars for diverse gastronomic and tropical art de vivre experiences.

The development is part of the Integrated Resort Scheme (IRS) which gives owners residency rights to live, work or retire in Mauritius.

For more information visit https://villasvalriche.com/en/

Tel +230 6235620

Email: enquiry@villasvalriche.com

