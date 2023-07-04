Performance Specialist mountune Expands International Presence with New Southern Hemisphere Operation

mountune opens new southern hemisphere facility and dedicated website mountune.com.au, serving local markets in Australia and New Zealand

Move follows a decade of sustained growth in region

Will enhance service for performance enthusiasts, offering wide range of Ford and Volkswagen Audi Group Upgrades

Upgrades combine thrilling performance, superb driveability, and OE-levels of reliability and fit and finish

Essex, UK (Apr 24 2023): mountune, a leading British race engine and automotive performance tuning specialist, has announced the expansion of its international footprint, establishing mountune Australia as a base to better serve performance enthusiasts in Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

mountune, headquartered in Essex, UK, is known internationally for its market-leading Ford and Volkswagen Group (VAG) performance upgrades, as well as more than 40-years of success in motorsport – from touring cars to rallycross.

The company’s expansion follows a decade of sustained growth in the Southern Hemisphere, including a period where its exactingly developed, ‘OEM+’ performance packages were officially endorsed by Ford Australia and their local Ford dealer network.

Operating out of a new service and logistics facility located in Tasmania, (Australia), mountune is taking its Southern Hemisphere operations to the next level, strengthening bonds with existing customers and dealers and reaching out to legions of new automotive enthusiasts.

The new expansion includes a dedicated mountune.com.au website and offers the rapidly growing mountune customer base in Australia, New Zealand and beyond, the full suite of Ford and VAG performance upgrades, backed up by express delivery options and in-market technical support, in local time zones.

With over 40 years in the business, mountune has amassed unrivalled knowledge of powertrain calibration and performance parts development, enabling it to offer market-leading, exceptionally well-rounded upgrade options. The solutions cater for a wide range of models, including Fiesta ST, Focus ST & RS, Puma, as well as VW Golf GTI, Golf R and Audi S3.

Each mountune performance package combines transformed, thrilling real-world performance with superb driveability and unrivalled reliability. The new division will offer mountune’s full range of performance parts and upgrade packages – all exhaustively developed over the course of thousands of test miles by its UK-based engineering and development team.

David Mountain, mountune founder, said: “we’re delighted to announce our formal expansion into the Asia Pacific market with our new Australian facility. Having already had a long-standing relationship with customers in the region – as well as a period where our upgrade packages were imported and endorsed by Ford AU dealers – establishing a physical base ‘down under’ was the natural next step.”

“Headed up by Tom Wallace, who is a performance and motorsport enthusiast at heart, as well as having an impressive and extensive track record in the performance industry, this move will enable mountune to reach more customers than ever before in our key markets of Australia and New Zealand – both areas with significant and passionate performance car communities.

Our expansion represents a new chapter, and an exciting time for the business. The growth is testament to the hard work that’s been put in day-in, day-out by our dedicated, immensely talented ‘global’ team”.

Tom Wallace, mountune Australia Director, added: “Working with such an iconic brand with a rich history in the automotive and racing industry is a privilege. In setting up Australian operations we can improve on our overall customer experience which is paramount to our values. Building a strong fitment/support program through our dealer network strategy will also assist with these goals.”

