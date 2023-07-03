Feeling the Buzz! Eurovision and TikTok star Sam Ryder tours Liverpool in all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo

TikTok star and Eurovision 2022 runner-up, Sam Ryder, tours Liverpool in style in Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

Zero emission vehicle will transport Sam and his kit around warm-up shows and to the Grand Final

Milton Keynes, UK, 12 May 2023 – As Eurovision frenzy continues to build ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final, last year’s runner-up, Sam Ryder, is touring Liverpool serenading passers-by from behind the wheel of the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo.

After racking up more than 12 million followers on TikTok, Sam was chosen to represent the UK at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, where his performance of ‘Space Man’ saw the singer-songwriter claim second place, and become something of a national hero overnight.

As Liverpool prepares to host Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine later this week, Sam and the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo will be appearing at iconic Liverpool music venues like the Cavern Club, for a series of warm-up shows ahead of performing his latest single ‘Mountain’ at the Grand Final on Saturday.

“As a musician and surfer, I have always had a soft spot for ‘van life’. We used to camp out in dad’s work van at festivals, and those shows were what inspired me to make my own music.

“When I heard that Volkswagen had an all-electric van, inspired by the iconic Bulli camper, I jumped at the chance to drive one. It feels good to do my bit to help make Eurovision more sustainable.”

Volkswagen’s futuristic ID. Buzz Cargo offers a sustainable, modern mobility solution. Fitted with a 77kWh (net capacity) lithium-ion battery and electric motor, the ID. Buzz Cargo delivers an all-electric range of up to 256 miles*. Along with a five-seater people-carrying version named simply the ID. Buzz, the range has won a raft of awards in the UK and across Europe since going on sale in December 2022.

More information on the ID. Buzz Cargo can be found here:

https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/electric-vans/electric-and-hybrid/id-buzz-cargo.html

Please follow and like us: