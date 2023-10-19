Peter Pan Pantomime Cast Dazzles Newcastle with Early Festive Preview

The Festive season arrived early in Newcastle as the cast of the much-anticipated pantomime, Peter Pan, brought an enchanting sneak peek to the city’s heart.

The full ensemble, featuring the likes of Matt Lapinskas from EastEnders and Dancing on Ice, shared a thrilling glimpse of this year’s Peter Pan production at the illustrious Tyne Theatre and Opera House. As the curtains rose on the stage for this exclusive preview, the city’s spirit was set aglow with the promise of an unforgettable Christmas.

Among the talented stars gracing the stage was Cleo Demetriou, known for her work on CBBC’s So Awkward and as a former star of West End’s Matilda. The atmosphere was nothing short of electric as they donned their enchanting costumes, creating a captivating spectacle that turned heads and brought the festive spirit to life.

X Factor finalist and Capital Radio’s very own Sam Lavery recently left audiences awestruck with her electrifying rendition of “Roar.” Sam’s powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence have always been her signature, and this performance was no exception.

Not to be outdone, Lewis Denny, affectionately known as Karen The Mam, embodied the spirit of Mrs. Smee, serenading the audience with Elton John’s timeless ‘Step into Christmas,’ a heartwarming gesture that set the tone for the holiday season.

The enchantment continued as the cast embarked on a pirate-themed adventure at Tynemouth Park’s Pirate Adventure Quest, where they braved walking the plank. In a true swashbuckling fashion, Charlie Richmond, portraying Mr. Smee, found himself in the stocks to the amusement of all.

To top it off, the cast enjoyed some well-deserved merriment at the Maldron Hotel in Newgate Street, a generous show sponsor, spreading cheer and merriment throughout.

Joining the festivities were Ben Contay and Jake Weatherall, successful candidates from the recent talent search for John and Michael Darling, held at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House last month.

Enchanted Entertainment is poised to deliver a whopping 54 captivating performances of Peter Pan at Tyne Theatre and Opera House, running from December 8th, 2023, to January 7th, 2024. With a live band ready to set the stage and a cast featuring the likes of Matt Lapinskas as Peter Pan and the uproarious panto comic duo of Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny, this promises to be a holiday spectacular like no other.

Tickets are already selling fast, and start from just £16.50, so don’t miss the chance to be part of this adventure in Neverland. To book your tickets, call the Tyne Theatre and Opera House box office at 0844 249 1000 or visit www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk