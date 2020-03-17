Following an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live where transport secretary Grant Shapps indicated the date for ending the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles could be brought forward to 2032, RAC spokesman Simon Williams said:

“While the Government appears to be constantly moving the goalposts forward for ending the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles, drivers should not be worried about opting for a plug in hybrid now. They are potentially the perfect stepping stone for those who want to go electric but who have concerns about range as they aren’t as expensive as a battery electric vehicle. At the moment they give drivers the best of both worlds.

“In deciding what vehicle to purchase next drivers should still consider how it will be used most frequently. If that is predominantly motorway driving, then a new cleaner-than-ever diesel is probably the right choice, but if it involves regularly driving into a town or city that will soon be implementing a Clean Air Zone then an electric, plug in hybrid or a petrol are the currently best options. However, it should be pointed out that while petrol engines aren’t as harmful to people’s health as most diesels, they generally emit more carbon dioxide and are therefore not as good for the planet.”

