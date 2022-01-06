PEUGEOT has improved the driving range of the e-2008 with additional efficiency technology, while the wider range has been updated with a revised trim line-up and new styling features.

The latest technological developments from the start of 2022 on the fully electric e-2008 will see the driving range increase to 214 miles, according to the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) homologation cycle.

To achieve the increase, all 17-inch tyres fitted to the e-2008 will be upgraded to ‘A+’ class, providing greater efficiency thanks to lower rolling resistance. In addition, a mechanical development with a new gearbox ratio will optimise the range on road and motorway journeys. Lastly, a new heat pump, coupled with an interior humidity sensor installed at the top of the windscreen, will optimise the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning. The information communicated by this sensor controls the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately, ultimately protecting the amount of energy contained in the battery when heating and maintaining the temperature inside the vehicle. This feature is particularly noticeable at low outside temperatures.

Following customer feedback, PEUGEOT has also streamlined the trim levels available across the 2008 range. The PEUGEOT 2008 and PEUGEOT e-2008 will now be available in Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT, and GT Premium trim options, with Allure trim no longer available due to customer preferences for higher vehicle specification levels.

PEUGEOT has introduced subtle styling changes both on the interior and exterior across the 2008 and e-2008 models. New ‘Black Diamond’ door mirror covers, finished in Nera Black Metallic paint, are now standard across Active Premium and Allure Premium models – having previously been accessible only for GT and GT Premium customers. New A+ rated tyres are now also included as standard on Allure Premium and GT variants. All e-2008 GT Premium models can now be had with ‘Mistral’ Black Alcantara®, which replaces the ‘Greval Grey’ Alcantara® seats.

The PEUGEOT e-2008 continues to be powered by a 50kWh battery and a 100kW electric motor for 2022 and is now capable of up to 214 miles from a single charge. With zero tailpipe emissions, the e-2008 achieves a 0% BIK rate, making it ideal for fleets and business users. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, a 0-80% charge can be completed in just 30 minutes.

The streamlined new 2008 range is also available with a choice of 1.2L PureTech 100, 1.2L PureTech 130 and 1.2L PureTech 155 petrol engines or with a 1.5L BlueHDi 110 diesel engine. The BlueHDi 110 and PureTech 100 models are sold exclusively with a six-speed manual, while PureTech 130 and PureTech 155 come with PEUGEOT’s smooth EAT8 automatic transmission.

Active Premium

Active Premium models come standard with 16-inch ‘ELBORN’ alloy wheels and ‘Black Diamond’ door mirrors, as well as LED daytime running lights with PEUGEOT’s distinctive ‘Tooth’ design. Automatic EcoLED headlights are also included as standard, as are automatic windscreen wipers. Inside, Active Premium customers receive PEUGEOT’s latest i-Cockpit® with a compact steering wheel, a 7.0-inch capacitive touchscreen and a 3.5-inch Colour Matrix instrument display. Mirror Screen® with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto guarantee the latest in smartphone connectivity. Safety is enhanced via rear parking sensors and Active Safety Brake with pedestrian detection, as well as an electrochrome rear view mirror.

Allure Premium

Allure Premium models upgrade to 17-inch ‘SALAMANCA’ diamond cut alloy wheels and feature gloss black longitudinal roof rails, a rear bumper with a gloss black finish and a lower front bumper in silver trim. Inside, PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit® with a configurable heads-up instrument panel replaces the traditional i-Cockpit® interior, while Visio Park 1 with a 180-degree Colour Reversing Camera and Active Safety Brake with a night function and cyclist and pedestrian detection further improves safety.

GT

Petrol variants of GT models receive bespoke GT badging as well as a dark chrome chequered and gloss black radiator grille. Chrome exhaust pipes and a diamond black roof and rear spoiler add to the sporty look. Inside, the seating is upgraded to tri-material ‘Capy’ leather effect and ‘Isabella’ cloth seat trim with lime green double stitch detail and are heated as standard, with the compact steering wheel upgraded to Mistral full-grain perforated leather with Lime Green stich detail.

Interior lighting with eight different colour choices further adds to the ambiance. Full LED headlights with Smartbeam Assist make driving at night easier, while the LED daytime running lights feature PEUGEOT’s iconic ‘3-Claw’ signature.

All GT models feature a smartphone charging plate and a 10-inch Capacitive Colour Touchscreen with PEUGEOT Connected 3D Navigation, including a three-year subscription to traffic alerts. Front parking sensors and Blind Spot Monitoring improve onboard safety.

GT Premium

Top-of-the range GT Premium models come standard with either of 18-inch ‘BUND’ diamond cut alloy wheels (petrol variants) or 18-inch ‘EVISSA’ diamond cut alloy wheels with a ‘Black Mist’ finish (e-2008 only). PEUGEOT Open & Go keyless entry improves convenience, while the seats inside have been upgraded to a tri-material mistral black Alcantara® and cloth seat trim with Lime Green stich detail. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Lane Positioning Assist helps with motorway driving and improves safety.