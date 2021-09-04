Following a successful beginning to the electrified product rollout starting in January 2020, PEUGEOT has seen its low emission vehicle (LEV) car sales double in 2021 vs YTD 2020, according to the latest registration figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). PEUGEOT’s passenger car LEV sales mix has also significantly increased, jumping from 10.3% in YTD 2020 to 16.3% in 2021 as customer demand for low emission vehicles grows.

PEUGEOT has increased it’s LEV car sales by 112% vs YTD 2020, selling just over 6,000 full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the first seven months of 2021. The brand’s passenger car LEV sales mix has also seen growth of 6% year on year.

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT, UK, said: “Our strong LEV sales volume and sales mix are extremely encouraging – it’s great to see the appeal that our full electric and plug-in hybrid range has with our customers. We are committed to offering an electrified variant for each vehicle in our broad range by 2025, so customers have the power of choice and never have to compromise!.”

PEUGEOT launched the first of its latest generation electric vehicles in 2020 with the e-208, and has since launched a series of full electric models, including the e-2008 and e-Traveller, with the e-Rifter set to join the line up later in the year, alongside new plug-in hybrid versions of the 3008, 508 and 508 SW. Also launched earlier this year was the 508 PEUGEOT Sport Engineered, a high-performance plug-in hybrid and the first model to be produced under the PEUGEOT Sport Engineered label. For light commercial vehicle customers, PEUGEOT offers a fully electric variant of the e-Expert and e-Boxer, with the addition of the e-Partner set to complete the line-up later this year.

The new 308 and new 308 SW will be the next models to be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain when they arrive in late 2021 and early 2022 respectively. The new 308 range is set to combine an attractive new design and a premium interior with class-leading technology and safety in the compact family car segment. The option of two powerful and efficient plug-in hybrid engines are available for the first time on this model, and are complemented by advanced petrol and diesel powertrains, offering customers the complete ‘Power of Choice.’