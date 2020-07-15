Exclusive research by PEUGEOT UK found nearly one in every four vans exceeded their maximum payload capacity in Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) roadside tests, placing both drivers and other road users at risk*. PEUGEOT UK demonstrates how this problem can be avoided through the Tradesmen Challenge, where competing Tradesmen use the innovative Overload Indicator technology to load vans as close to the legal load weight as possible.

PEUGEOT’s research found 7% of van drivers were found to exceed their payload limit by 15% to 30%, placing themselves and other road users in significant danger, as overloading increases braking distances, compromises vehicle handling and accelerates wear and tear on safety critical components including suspension, brakes and tyres.

Since 2015, the DVSA has weighed more than 44,000 vans in roadside tests, with 23% found to be overloaded. Exceeding the maximum payload results in a minimum £100 Fixed Penalty Notice, rising up to £300 when exceeding the limit by more than 15%. Any driver exceeding their vehicle’s maximum payload by more than 30% faces a potential court summons.

PEUGEOT’s innovative Overload Indicator has been developed to ensure drivers avoid overloading their vans. The two-stage system is available on the award-winning PEUGEOT Partner and warns drivers when they are within 10% of the maximum gross vehicle weight, and providing a second alert if they exceed the vehicle’s limit. The alerts flash up at the rear of the van and on the i-Cockpit® display to ensure drivers have maximum visibility when both loading the van and when they are about to set off.

To showcase the simplicity of its Overload Indicator, PEUGEOT challenged a team of plumbers and a team of electricians to load a Partner van as close to its maximum payload as possible with a variety of trade materials, including paint pots, roofing supplies and tiles without setting off the Overload Indicator.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “Road safety is a priority at PEUGEOT, and innovative features like the Overload Indicator fitted to our award-winning Partner van improves safety for all road uses – not just van drivers. It’s always great to put our technologies to the test and this Tradesmen Challenge was about having a bit of fun with the technology, while showcasing how easy it is to overload a van. This is both illegal and a big safety concern so this feature is hugely important.”

The electricians came out on top, getting closest to the 983kg payload of the PEUGEOT Partner GRIP BlueHDi 100 S&S 5-speed manual used in the challenge, by packing 917kg of goods inside – including the three-strong team.

To watch the PEUGEOT Tradesman Challenge, as the plumbers and electricians show how easy it is to overload a light commercial vehicle, click here. This is the second time PEUGEOT has recruited teams of trade experts to showcase the technnology available on the Partner van. Last year the original Tradesman Challenge put the Surround Rear Vision camera technology to the test.

The award-winning PEUGEOT Partner van features PEUGEOT’s innovative i-Cockpit® with a head-up display and a compact steering wheel, DAB radio, remote central locking with deadlocks, automatic headlights and daylight running lights. The PEUGEOT Partner van comes with a 1,001kg maximum payload and GRIP editions include the innovative Overload Indicator as standard, with the technology a £240 optional extra on other specification levels.

PEUGEOT’s award-winning light commercial vehicle (LCV) range is now available for reservation via PEUGEOT Buy Online. Customers can speak to a Brand Specialist through online portals, configure and reserve their vehicle with a deposit of just £250, all from the comfort of their home. The PEUGEOT team will then liaise with customers to finalise arrangements and arrange either a free delivery to their chosen address or collection from a Retailer using PEUGEOT’s ‘Click and Collect’ service