STAFF at a Hartlepool physiotherapy clinic are looking forward with a positive outlook after receiving the Covid vaccine.

The team of physiotherapists and staff at the Paul Gough Physio Rooms have been working during lockdown, but now have the added protection, for both themselves and clients, of a first Covid-19 injection.

The six frontline workers all attended an NHS site in Acklam, Middlesbrough for their vaccines.

Mr Gough, the former head physio at Darlington Football Club, said: “There has, obviously, been a concern with some of our patients and especially the elderly population, which is only natural. As a business we have remained open throughout lockdown, and been busy treating a lot of people at our four clinics across the North-East.

“But we have seen more people coming to the clinics for treatment after they have had their own vaccines and now, with our physios also receiving their injections, it adds another layer of protection and safety for everyone.

“This is another step forward, and a major one for us all, to get back to some normality. We would all like to thank the NHS staff for the way they are rolling out the vaccine programme.”

Vicki Smith, the Physio Rooms practice manageress, said: “The whole process was well done without fuss. We all felt safe and secure in getting the vaccine and it means all our patients know they are coming to us for treatment safely. We look forward to telling everyone about the experience when they visit us!”

Paul Gough Physio Rooms has four locations in Hartlepool, Darlington, Durham and Guisborough and can be contacted on 01429 866771 or at paulgoughphysio.com