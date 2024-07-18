  • Thu. Jul 18th, 2024

PICTURES – ANNE-MARIE DELIVERS SENSATIONAL SHOW AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Pop queen Anne-Marie delivered a sensational performance on another incredible night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

The Brit and Grammy Award nominee played a stunning 90-minute- set which included such massive hits as  AlarmBeautiful, Unhealthy, Don’t Leave Me Alone, Kiss My Friends and her global smash hit Clean Bandit collaboration Rockabye.

Brilliantly opening the show was synthpop artist Georgia.

Please find a selection of pictures attached which are free for editorial use but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

 

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

