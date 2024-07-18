PICTURES – ANNE-MARIE DELIVERS SENSATIONAL SHOW AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Pop queen Anne-Marie delivered a sensational performance on another incredible night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

The Brit and Grammy Award nominee played a stunning 90-minute- set which included such massive hits as Alarm, Beautiful, Unhealthy, Don’t Leave Me Alone, Kiss My Friends and her global smash hit Clean Bandit collaboration Rockabye.

Brilliantly opening the show was synthpop artist Georgia.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.