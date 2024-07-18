  • Thu. Jul 18th, 2024

PICTURES – DEACON BLUE AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Jul 18, 2024 #Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Deacon Blue brought an incredible week of live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to a close with a sensational show tonight (Friday).

The Scottish hit makers followed Simple Minds and Anne-Marie – who headlined the Yorkshire coast venue on Tuesday and Thursday – with a brilliant set which covered their illustrious 35-year plus chart career.

Opening with City Of Love, Queen Of The New Year and Fergus Singers The Blues, Deacon Blue then gave the 8,000-strong sold-out crowd Your Town, Chocolate Girl, Real Gone Kid before a stunning finale of Dignity and Wages Day.

Opening the show was chart-topping indie outfit The Lottery Winners.

Please find a selection of pictures attached which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

