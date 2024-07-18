PICTURES – DEACON BLUE AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Deacon Blue brought an incredible week of live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to a close with a sensational show tonight (Friday).

The Scottish hit makers followed Simple Minds and Anne-Marie – who headlined the Yorkshire coast venue on Tuesday and Thursday – with a brilliant set which covered their illustrious 35-year plus chart career.

Opening with City Of Love, Queen Of The New Year and Fergus Singers The Blues, Deacon Blue then gave the 8,000-strong sold-out crowd Your Town, Chocolate Girl, Real Gone Kid before a stunning finale of Dignity and Wages Day.

Opening the show was chart-topping indie outfit The Lottery Winners.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.