Exciting Business and Cultural Events Light Up the North East This Summer

As summer unfolds, the North East of England becomes a bustling hub of business and cultural activities, drawing visitors and locals alike to its vibrant array of events. From Durham to NewcastleGateshead, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting happenings in the region.

Durham’s Dynamic Lineup

Durham Fringe Festival 2024: Taking place from July 26th to 30th, this festival promises a mix of theatre, music, and comedy. Performances by local and national artists will transform Durham into a stage, offering entertainment for all ages​ (This is Durham)​.

Durham City Run Festival 2024: Scheduled for July 25th to 27th, this event caters to fitness enthusiasts with a series of running events. It’s a perfect opportunity for both serious runners and casual participants to engage in healthy competition and community spirit​ (This is Durham)​.

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England: This awe-inspiring live-action show at Bishop Auckland brings 2,000 years of English history to life. It’s a must-see for history buffs and those looking to experience a grand theatrical production under the open sky​ (This is Durham)​.

Peace Doves at Durham Cathedral: This stunning art installation, created by artist Peter Walker, adorns the interior of Durham Cathedral. Visitors can experience the serene beauty of thousands of paper doves, symbolizing peace and hope, throughout the summer​ (This is Durham)​.

Highlights from NewcastleGateshead

Pride in the City 2024 Festival: From July 19th to 21st, NewcastleGateshead will host this vibrant festival, featuring top-tier entertainment at the Northern Pride arena. With performances by Whigfield, DJ Fat Tony, and others, the event promises an unforgettable celebration of diversity and inclusion​ (NewcastleGateshead)​.

NE1 Restaurant Week: Food lovers can rejoice from August 5th to 11th, as NE1 Restaurant Week returns. Offering discounted dining at some of Newcastle’s finest eateries, it’s the perfect time to explore the city’s culinary delights​ (NewcastleGateshead)​.

NOVUM 2024: Set for August 8th to 11th, this multi-arts festival will take over Newcastle City Centre. Expect an eclectic mix of performances, installations, and interactive experiences that highlight the city’s creative spirit​ (NewcastleGateshead)​.

More Exciting Events

Summer Fest at The Auckland Project: This family-friendly festival offers a variety of activities and events, making it a great outing for visitors of all ages. The Auckland Project continues to be a significant cultural destination with its rich programming​ (This is Durham)​.

The North East’s event calendar is packed with opportunities to experience its cultural richness, historical significance, and community spirit. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, make sure to partake in these exciting events and enjoy all that the region has to offer.

For more detailed schedules and additional events, visit This is Durham and NewcastleGateshead.