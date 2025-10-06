PIZZA DOUGH CO SERVES A SLICE OF HALLOWEEN FUN …

PUMPKINS, party games and pizza are on the menu this month (October) at one of Tyneside’s most popular family restaurants.

Pizza Dough Co, at Three Mile, Gosforth, is once again going all out to celebrate Halloween with two special events for younger diners.

And it is giving the public the chance to create their own pizza topping combination in a new competition.

The restaurant is asking people to describe their perfect pizza – the wackier the better – and chefs will then make a shortlist of their favourites with the public then asked to pick the winner.

And not only will the winning pizza be added to the restaurant’s menu but £1 from

every winning pizza sold will be donated to St Oswald’s Hospice.

The winner will also be given a family meal voucher for Pizza Dough Co and invited to join the chefs in the kitchen to see their pizza made.

On Thursday 30 October, the attention moves from pizza to pumpkins and a special pumpkin carving session for children from 4pm to 6pm.

The venue will provide the pumpkins and the tools to carve them and they get to take their pumpkins home with them.

Then, on Friday 31 October, Pizza Dough Co is once again holding its annual Halloween party.

And, among the surprises in store, are Halloween themed party games, a mini disco and a prize for the creepiest costume.

The party will take place from 4pm to 6pm and will also include the chance to explore The Playhouse; the multi-activity, jungle-themed soft play centre, adjoining the restaurant.

Children can clamber over netting and tackle a variety of safe and structured obstacles in a variety of inter-connected zones, always within sight of their parents or guardians.

The closing date for entries for the competition, which is running on social media only is 20 October and the poll will open on 24 October for the public to choose their winner. The winner will be announced on 3 November.

The Halloween party and Pumpkin Carving workshop are ticketed events and tickets cost £15, for adults and children, to include an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, salad, fries and a drinks voucher.

Each child at the party will also receive a party bag to take home at the end of their visit.

For more information visit Offers & Events – Pizza Dough Co