RAISE A GLASS – NEWCASTLE WINE WEEK IS SET TO RETURN…

A SPECIAL event which allows wine lovers to try new vintages in a range of top-notch locations is set to return to Tyneside for the second time.

Newcastle Wine Week was launched in the city last year, offering the opportunity to buy a special wristband to try wines in a variety of leading bars and eateries at massively reduced price.

And its success has led to it being held yet again, this time from 19-28 June.

Wine Week is the brainchild of East Boldon-based wine expert, Leah Newman, who not only teaches about wine but also runs a whole host of wine-related events, including bespoke wine tasting trips to Europe.

And once again Leah has signed up a range of top-level hospitality outlets to take part in the week, where people can use their purchased wristbands to get 50 per cent of both glasses and bottles of wine at participating venues.

Those who sign up will also get access to a number of special events including half price tasting flights and specially curated pairings.

Venues involved so far this year include Michelin-starred House of Tides, The French Quarter, Kaltur at both Dean Street and High Bridge Street, Dobson and Parnell, Gino D’Campo, Victor Indigo November, Dood and Blackfriars.

The wristbands can also be used at Cavavin, Osters at Gosforth High Street and Lovage in Jesmond, as well as Pique, Gosforth Traders, Colonel Porter’s, Hotel du Vin,Jesmond Wines, Angels Share and Las Casa Delicatessen.

Ellie Pearson Graham, General Manager of acclaimed restaurant Blackfriars, said last year had been a huge success, which is why they didn’t hesitate to sign up for a second time.

“We had new customers who had never been to Blackfriars, we were absolutely mobbed on the weekends,” she said.

“This year we will put in more outdoor seating to accommodate Newcastle Wine Week participants and look to offer a selected menu for those customers also. “Financially it was definitely a success and we look forward to being involved again.”

For Leah – who runs the event under her company, Whispering Wine – the opportunity to introduce people to new wines is one not to be missed.

“The whole idea was about making great wine more accessible,” said Leah, who is one of a handful of people in the country to hold the prestigious WSET (Wine Spirit Education Trust) diploma.

“It means that people can really experience wines at a price that isn’t often available and hopefully discover a whole new world.”

Wristbands are £14.99 and are available at www.wine-week.co.uk