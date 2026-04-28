Newcastle College launches The Canteen Club to nurture next generation of culinary talent

The Canteen Club

Newcastle College has launched The Canteen Club, an initiative supporting its most talented cookery students through masterclasses, competitions and industry experiences.

A new initiative designed to nurture the next generation of culinary talent has launched at Newcastle College, bringing together some of the College’s most promising hospitality students.

The Canteen Club is an elite squad made up of Level 2 and Level 3 Professional Cookery students who have been selected for their dedication, professionalism and potential in the kitchen.

The group includes eight full members and three reserve members, all chosen through a panel selection process which considered students’ attitude, behaviour, attendance and culinary ability. Every professional cookery student was given the opportunity to apply.

The name The Canteen Club draws inspiration from Marco Pierre White’s renowned two-Michelin-starred 1990s restaurant The Canteen.

As part of the programme, students will take part in two three-hour practical sessions each half term, developing their skills through focused cooking sessions, industry masterclasses and exclusive visits to hospitality businesses.

The club’s first session saw students take part in an oyster masterclass led by industry chef Connor Pringle from the 21 Hospitality Group’s Saltwater Fish Company.

Members of The Canteen Club will also represent Newcastle College at both internal and external events, while gaining experience competing in local and national culinary competitions.

The initiative has already received backing from leading figures in the industry, including local chef David Kennedy, as well as hospitality suppliers Russum’s, who support the College with professional catering knives and chef clothing.

Jon Ridley, Principal of Newcastle College, said: “Our talented chefs in The Canteen Club represent the future of hospitality in our region and beyond. Their creativity, discipline and ambition are already shining through in the standard of food they are producing, and this club gives them the platform to refine their craft, deepen their understanding of ingredients and service, and develop the confidence needed to thrive in a demanding and exciting sector.

“Newcastle College is where that talent is nurtured, challenged and brought to life. If you want to see the next generation of outstanding chefs in action, this is exactly the kind of excellence our students are serving up.”

Phil Pringle, Head of Curriculum for Hospitality and Tourism at Newcastle College, said: “The Canteen Club gives our most talented students the chance to flourish and express their individual culinary flair. Through competitions, events, industry workshops and masterclasses, they will test their skills, gain invaluable experience and showcase what they can do on a bigger stage.

“It is an exciting project for the Hospitality and Catering department and a fantastic way to highlight the strength of culinary talent emerging from the North East.”

Finlay Halliford, a Level 2 Professional Cookery student and member of The Canteen Club, said: “Being part of The Canteen Club has been really exciting because we’re getting the chance to work with ingredients and techniques we wouldn’t normally cover at this stage, like preparing oysters in our first masterclass. It’s giving us experience and skills that most people won’t get until much later in their careers. It’s also a great group to be part of – everyone supports each other and we’re all pushing ourselves to improve.”

Through initiatives like The Canteen Club, Newcastle College continues to work closely with industry partners to ensure students gain the practical experience, professional standards and real-world connections needed to thrive in the hospitality sector.