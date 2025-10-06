Launch of the East End Experience promising an immersive journey into the heart of London’s vibrant East End

The Angel of Bow is launching its East End Experience. This seven-day adventure will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of London’s vibrant East End.

Running from Monday to Monday, this experience is an all-inclusive package*, providing bed, breakfast and evening meals. You will be given the opportunity to explore the fascinating history of the area, as well as experience the East End as it is now, in all its glory.

What to expect from the experience

After a freshly prepared breakfast each morning, daytime experiences include:

Jack the Ripper walking tour in Whitechapel.

Jack the Ripper Museum.

Brewery Tour at East London’s Neckstamper Brewery.

Walking tour of Canary Wharf.

Thames boat trip.

Visiting The Grapes Public House, owned by Sir Ian McKellan.

Exploring Wapping and its history.

Visiting Bevis Marks Synagogue.

Meeting renowned Street Artist Paul Don Smith for a guided tour of East London’s street art.

Driving tour of the East End, including Roman Road Market, Bethnal Green and Shoreditch.

Learning about the history of Bloody Mary.

Westfield in Stratford for shopping and a tour.

Columbia Road Flower Market.

For Sunday, a proper East End Sunday roast lunch.

There are also periods with no planned activities so you can have a rest and enjoy the area at your own pace.

In the evenings you can enjoy the menu at the Angel of Bow and then get involved in the East End night life. Evening activities are comprised of an optional night drive around London at 10pm to midnight, an open mic night, a two-hour tour of “Gangsters and their haunts”, live music, including blues, and a trip to an authentic old East End pub, The Palmtree.

The accommodation

After all that activity, great food and probably beer, you are bound to need a good night’s sleep. Your stay at the Angel of Bow, a boutique bed and breakfast nestled atop the quirky but traditional English pub, promises a luxurious East London retreat. The charming establishment boasts five uniquely designed rooms, each adorned with upcycled furniture crafted by local artists, feature walls, and cozy wooden sleigh beds. Guests have access to a shared luxury bathroom with a delightful rolltop bath, a walk-in shower room, and two separate shared WCs, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay.

The Angel of Bow is fully invested in its East End status, with many of its beers coming from local breweries and all their meat, fish and fruit and vegetables coming from within three miles.

This historical gem remarkably survived the blitz and retains its unique character. After eight months of intensive refurbishment the Angel of Bow offers a one-of-a-kind space with eclectic furnishings and a warm, welcoming East End atmosphere.

So, why not join them on this experience of a lifetime?

More information and booking details are here: https://www.theangelofbow.co.uk/event-details/east-end-experience

Price per person, based on two sharing, including half board and all activities: £1,650

* Clients will need to purchase their own lunch and drinks.

ABOUT THE ANGEL OF BOW

The Angel of Bow is a proudly independent, family-run pub in East London. Built from a love of sharing great food and drink with friends, The Angel of Bow has worked hard to create a welcoming haven. Preparing 98% of their food in the on-site kitchen, The Angel is proud to support local businesses and craft brewers alongside their own Angel of Bow session lager. The eclectic mix of furnishings and one-off furniture pieces have been hand-picked and lovingly restored and upcycled to create a one-of-a-kind pub experience. This eccentric style has recently been extended upstairs and they’re now proud to offer five stunning rooms in their boutique B&B.

Web: https://www.theangelofbow.co.uk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theangelofbow/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAngelBowE3

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the.angel.of.bow