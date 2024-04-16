Places to see in Durham?

Durham, a historic city in the northeast of England, is a place rich in culture and history. From its iconic castle and cathedral to its picturesque parks and gardens, there is no shortage of things to see and do in this vibrant city. Whether you are a history buff, a nature enthusiast, or simply looking to explore a new city, Durham has something for everyone.

One of the must-see sights in Durham is the Durham Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the finest examples of Norman architecture in the world. The cathedral’s impressive architecture, stunning stained glass windows, and beautiful chapels make it a truly awe-inspiring sight. Visitors can explore the cathedral on a guided tour, climb the tower for panoramic views of the city, or attend one of the cathedral’s daily services. Be sure to also visit the cathedral’s cloisters, which have been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including the Harry Potter series.

Another top attraction in Durham is Durham Castle, which sits adjacent to the cathedral on a hill overlooking the city. Originally built in the 11th century as a royal residence, the castle is now home to Durham University and is open to the public for guided tours. Visitors can explore the castle’s medieval great hall, chapels, and student accommodations, and learn about the history of the castle and its inhabitants over the centuries. The castle’s beautiful gardens and stunning views of the city make it a must-visit for history lovers and architecture enthusiasts.