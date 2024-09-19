Plans Announced For New West Newcastle Residential Development

A site layout plan for Banks Property's proposed West Brunton development

Plans for a new residential development to the west of Newcastle are set to be brought forward by a North East developer.

Banks Property has announced plans for a new development at West Brunton, within the boundaries of the Newcastle Great Park, which will see up to 74 high quality new homes being built on a 4.5-hectare site that is located in an area identified as a Neighbourhood Growth Area in Newcastle City Council’s Local Plan Policy.

The development would include a range of different house types and a 15 per cent allocation of affordable housing, while it would also deliver a biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent for the local community through a range of environmental and ecological enhancements.

A new footpath/cyclepath would be built through to Brunton Lane from the new development, which is within easy reach of local amenities, schools and bus routes, while a new sustainable urban drainage system would also be installed.

A benefits package would also be delivered as part of the project which would support tangible improvements to community facilities and the work of local good causes.

Banks Property is expecting to submit a planning application for the scheme to the City Council in the autumn, with a view to it coming before the Council’s planning committee next year. If it is approved, construction work could begin on site in 2026.

The site is directly to the east of Banks Property’s Kingston Village development, which was awarded planning permission last year and which will see around 900 new family homes being built on a 49-hectare site.

Banks Property is currently working to identify the partners with which it will work to deliver the Kingston Village development, with a shortlist of potential developers scheduled to be drawn up in the autumn.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “This is a logical location within a residential area for the type of high-quality development we’re proposing.

“It is located within walking distance of the amenities within Newcastle Great Park’s district centre, as well as close to a very well-connected public transport system, and would complement the existing housing in the area extremely well.

“The new government has stressed the importance of increasing the UK’s supply of high-quality homes, both to ensure people have the housing options they need in the places they want to live and to support the wider UK economy’s future growth.

“Our West Brunton development would contribute towards meeting this goal and we’re confident that the members of Newcastle City Council’s planning committee will recognise the quality of our proposals when they come to assess them.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed West Brunton development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/westbrunton