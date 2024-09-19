Supply chain puts Northumbrian Water on top spot

A survey of water industry supply chain leaders has placed Northumbrian Water in first place for company performance across the sector.

The annual British Water Company Performance Survey 2024 looks at supply chain companies’ views across 11 areas, including attitude, procurement, innovation and transition to AMP8 (2025-30).

Northumbrian Water was ranked outright top in nine metrics, joint first in a tenth and second in the remaining area, with an industry-leading 8.7 out of ten overall score.

Steve Betts, Northumbrian Water’s Head of Procurement, said: “Collaboration with our partners and supply chain has always been at the forefront of how we prepare for the challenges and opportunities of AMP8, so these survey results are a welcome reflection of that ethos.

“Moving from second in the industry in the last annual survey, to first place, shows that we were already performing strongly, and reflects the way we have – and continue to – build on that track record.

“Our AMP8 plans and ambitions have collaboration with our partners and supply chain at their heart, and we are very excited about delivering our future together.”