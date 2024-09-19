Miller Homes Unveils New County Durham Development This Weekend

A housebuilder, renowned for its five-star customer satisfaction, is to unveil its latest development in the heart of County Durham on 21st September 2024.

Miller Homes, which has developments across Teesside and County Durham, will open Windlestone Point, in Chilton, a development of 100 three-, four- and five-bedroom energy efficient homes.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors and prospective buyers to our newly opened sales centre at Windlestone Point,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It has a well-designed layout with plenty of open spaces and is a short walk to local shops and amenities. It is ideally located close to the A1(M) for commuting across the wider region.”

Currently there is a range of offers available which support why buying new is best including Own New Rate Reducer, Part Exchange or Assisted Move and financial incentives pertaining to optional upgrades.

Own New Rate Reducer helps to reduce mortgage interest rates, whilst Part Exchange or Assisted Move can help those who have a home to sell. Financial incentives for optional upgrades allow customers to personalise their homes, depending upon availability.

Those interested in exploring offers and homes available can visit the development sales centre from 21stSeptember and the friendly team will be on hand to answer questions and guide buyers through the homebuying process.

A four-bedroom detached Charleswood show home will be unveiled this winter.

Windlestone Point is located off West Chilton Terrace East, Chilton, County Durham, DL17 0EH.

To register, or to view homes and offers currently available visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/chilton.aspx