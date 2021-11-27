Plans for a new holiday and leisure complex in Northumberland that could provide significant benefits for local people have been submitted for approval.

The move could see 30 dormer style two-bedroomed holiday lodges with associated decking and car parking spaces along with a gym, swimming pool and restaurant constructed by developers Cheviot View Leisure Ltd. at the former paintballing site at Eshottheugh near Felton.

This is located to the east of Felmoor Park on the access road to Northumberland Country Zoo just off the A1(M).

The leisure facilities will be available for local residents to enjoy alongside holiday makers, while development plans, which would see thousands of pounds pumped annually into the local economy as people spend on nearby services and visitor attractions, include the creation of some mental health and yoga style retreats.

The Larch clad lodges will provide ‘unique’ quality accommodation that is not currently available within the local area, according to planning specialist Hedley Planning Services, which says the project is seen as a big boost for the region’s holiday industry.

If the development gets the green light in the coming months, upwards of 20 jobs will be supported during the construction phase along with the creation of five full time and 15 part time roles once the site opens for business in summer 2022.

Reflecting the strong demand for accessible holiday accommodation in Northumberland, the development will also support the many visitor attractions, beaches and heritage sites, including the nearby zoo, the region offers as the UK continues to remain popular for holidays.

Phill Cafferty, director, at Cheviot View Leisure Ltd said: “We are planning a unique holiday and leisure destination that will provide a superb recreational and leisure experience for this part of Northumberland, we aim to provide this unique experience by specialising in mental health and wellness.

“The local community will also benefit as the leisure centre will be open to nearby residents as well as holidaymakers. They will also all be able to enjoy our mental health and yoga retreats.”

Hedley Planning Services’ senior planner Amelia Robson said: “We’re seeing a lot of activity as developers bring forward their plans to tap into the burgeoning staycation market, including this particular project, which will provide a welcome boost to local holiday facilities.

“It will offer guests quality accommodation and the chance to stay in a beautiful part of the country, enjoying the many attractions and world heritage sites in the Northumberland.”

She added that operators and developers across the leisure sector must think and act differently if they are to get their schemes off the ground in the current climate.

“This requires long term strategic input, planning and vision to maximise success – and firms like ours can help with advice and ideas. With our expertise and experience, we’re working hard with developers and planning authorities to ensure that planning applications are both viable and meet regional needs,” she said.