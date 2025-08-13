Plans submitted for proposed new Tudhoe residential development

The masterplan for Banks Property's proposed Tudhoe development

Plans for a new high-quality residential development to the south of Durham City have been submitted to Durham County Council for review.

North East developer Banks Property is looking to build around 350 new homes on a 15-hectare site off York Hill Road in Tudhoe, which would include a 15 per cent allocation of affordable housing.

The County Durham-headquartered firm recently held two community events to share information about the development with local people and to give them a chance to provide feedback to the project team about what’s being put forward.

And it has now submitted a planning application to the County Council, which also includes provision for a small convenience store close to York Hill Road.

The planning application is expected to come before the Council’s planning committee around the end of the year.

The proposed Tudhoe development would include a range of modern, energy efficient and sustainable house types, including bungalows.

A range of contract opportunities will also be made available to local suppliers for different aspects of the scheme, while a local biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent would also be delivered, with a full ecological strategy now in development to ensure the maximum range of environmental benefits can be achieved.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at The Banks Group, says: “We were very encouraged by the positive responses we had from many of the visitors to our Tudhoe community events and are pleased to now be reaching this landmark in the development of this exciting project.

“There’s a clear need for more high-quality housing sites within reach of Durham City, but there are only a limited number of locations in which they might be found.

“This site, which sits outside the designated green belt, would benefit from excellent access to the surrounding transport network and would sit just a short distance from both Durham City and Spennymoor, making both locations accessible in a matter of minutes.

“We want to further increase the long-term investment we’re making in our home county and hope that Durham County Council’s planning committee will recognise the many merits of our Tudhoe proposals when they come to review them.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed Tudhoe development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/tudhoe