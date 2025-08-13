Aspire celebrates record-breaking year surpassing £50m revenue milestone two years early

L-R: Tom Howard, CFO and Chris Fraser, CEO outside Aspire’s vibrant Quayside-based HQ

EBITDA rose by a third and revenue by more than a quarter, driven by investment in new technology and exceptional customer service.

Founded in 2006, Gateshead-based Aspire Technology Solutions is one of the UK’s leading providers of managed IT, cyber security, and modern workplace solutions. In May 2025, it received a Royal Warrant from King Charles III in recognition of its services to the Royal Household.

In the financial year ending February 2025, Aspire’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 33% to £8.8m (FY24: £6.6m) and revenue rose by 28% to £50.9m (FY24: £39.6m), with 83% of total revenue generated through long-term service relationships. Performance was underpinned by £1.7m in technology investment, including private cloud and network enhancements, alongside new AI-powered tools that improved service speed and resolution.

This achievement sees the company surpass its £50 million revenue target for 2027 two years ahead of schedule, continuing a long-standing pattern of outperforming bold growth goals. Over the last 10 years, revenue has grown by almost 600% from £8m in 2015.

With the 2027 goal now exceeded, the company has set its sights on a new milestone: over £100 million turnover by 2030, supported by a strategic growth plan.

Aspire has added 250 customers over the past year, supported by a team of more than 300 experts. This growth reflects their continued investment in scalable technology, service excellence and targeted regional expansion. Customer satisfaction remained exceptionally high, with the business achieving a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87.2, well ahead of industry benchmarks.

During the year, Aspire expanded its regional presence, most notably through the acquisition of CloudCoco Limited in October 2024, strengthening its position in Leeds and the wider Yorkshire area. This followed the earlier acquisition of Glasgow-based Cloud Cover IT in December 2023. Since then, Aspire has opened a new city-centre office in Glasgow and expanded its local team to meet increasing customer needs. Plans are also underway to establish a new, expanded office in Leeds and further grow the company’s presence across the region.

Aspire’s growth continues to be supported by private equity firm LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group, who invested in March 2022 for a significant minority stake which valued the business at £85 million. This backing has enabled long-term investment in people, infrastructure and innovation, supporting increased demand for secure, scalable IT services, particularly in managed services and cyber security.

Chris Fraser, CEO of Aspire, commented: “Our strategy continues to focus on delivering measurable value for our customers. From staying at the forefront of service innovation to expanding our regional presence, every decision this year has built on our strengths, making us even faster, more responsive, and easier for customers to work with. We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved, but even more so of the trust our customers continue to place in us.”

Alongside infrastructure investment, Aspire continued to advance its in-house R&D efforts, focusing on cloud platform development, secure communications and billing tools based on customer feedback and market demand.

Tom Howard, CFO of Aspire, added: “We’ve continued to invest where it has the greatest impact for customers, focusing on the platforms, processes and teams that keep our service running smoothly as we grow. Innovation has played a key role, helping us work more efficiently and maintain consistently high standards at scale. This approach is central to our mission to deliver technology like no other.”

With momentum building and demand accelerating, Aspire is firmly on course to reach £100 million turnover by 2030.