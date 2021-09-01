Plans for a new high-quality residential development to the east of Durham City have been updated by Durham-based employer, Banks Property, following feedback received from the local community.

Banks Property submitted an outline planning application to Durham County Council in October 2020, applying for permission for up to 440 family homes on land to the south of the A181 Sherburn Road between Gilesgate and the A1, which has been allocated for residential development in the recently-adopted County Durham Plan.

Despite the challenges faced by the pandemic, members of the Banks Property development team have continued to talk to the local community and the proposals have been revised in response to the feedback from local people.

The amended plans now encompass an area to the east of the site previously not included, meaning all the land within the housing allocation is contained within the Banks planning application.

Also, again following local feedback and discussions with the Durham Council Highways team, the proposed closure of the Bent House Lane junction to the A181 has been amended and this will now remain open.

Lewis Stokes, community relations manager, Banks Property says: “Homes, and especially affordable homes, are very much needed in this area and, in line with the Durham plan, this project will deliver them in the most appropriate place.

“As with all our projects, we value and always try to act on feedback from local people. Since launching our plans for Bent House Lane last year, we’ve talked to lots of local residents and community groups. We’ve also carried out a wide range of technical surveys to help us put together our updated planning application.

“Local feedback highlighted concerns around the proposal to close the junction of Bent House Lane with the A181to road traffic. We have acted on this feedback and agreed with Durham Highway Officers to amend our plans so that the junction will now remain open.

“Our revised proposals now also include the area to the north east of our site meaning all the land within the housing allocation is included within our planning application.

“Previously, this piece of land, which has also been allocated for residential development in the County Durham Plan, would have been part of a separate planning application.

“We’re very pleased by the level of support for our plans and the feedback that’s helping us finesse and improve them. There is a clear need and demand for new homes in this area, as identified by Durham County Council, and we’re excited by the prospect of creating a thriving and well-connected new community here.”

In addition to building new homes, plans include the creation of around 3.5 hectares of public open space and a new network of footpaths and cycleways to link with nearby facilities, including the retail facilities at Dragonville and Damson Way and the National Cycle Route 14 to Durham City.

Other improvements include new planting and ecological enhancements to the south of the site and new bus stops provided on the A181 to complement the existing bus services, which already go past the site. Contributions to the local education system will also form part of the overall scheme.

The revised plans have now been submitted to Durham County Council and support and feedback on them would be welcomed by Banks by emailing benthouselane@banksgroup.co.uk, by telephone on 0191 3786100 or by visiting www.banksgroup.co.uk/benthouselane.