Plate change: Can you find the hidden registration plate in under 23 seconds?

To mark the new “73” plate vehicles going on sale, Motorpoint has created this mind-boggling brain teaser.

The mind-bending design features hundreds of number plates all differing sizes, but only 68% of people were able to find the single “73” plate hidden amongst the mess.

Since 2001, the UK Government has rolled out new number plates each year on March 1st and September 1st to clearly differentiate when a new car has been registered.

If you are struggling to locate the “73” plate you aren’t alone, just 8% of people are able to beat this brainteaser in under 23 seconds. Need a clue? Try looking towards the bottom left of the image.

When new “73” plate vehicles go on sale on September 1st, car owners across England, Wales and Scotland could see the value of their current vehicle drop as the market adjusts to an influx of new stock, Motorpoint has warned.

Discussing why it’s important for motorists to be aware of the plate change, Tim Rodie, driving expert at Motorpoint said: “Age is one of the most important factors to impact the value of your vehicle and each time a new registration plate is introduced your car will be considered older and therefore lose some of its value.

“Keeping tabs on the age of your vehicle and selling your car before the plates change is one of the easiest ways to ensure you are getting the best price possible.”

Motorpoint has revealed exactly where the sneaky registration plate is hiding below – did you miss it?

It takes most people over a minute to solve this tricky brainteaser so don’t worry if you didn’t crack it this time – just remember it’s always better to sell your car ahead of the new number plates being released.

