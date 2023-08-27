Points classification winner Lotte Kopecky receives green trophy from Škoda Design at the Tour de France Femmes avec ZWIFT

Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering garners overall victory at the second Tour de France Femmes avec ZWIFT

Belgian Lotte Kopecky awarded the green trophy for winning the points classification

Škoda Auto supported the world’s largest professional women’s cycling race as official main partner and vehicle supplier for the second time

As a symbol of diversity, equity and fairness, the Enyaq Coupé Respectline accompanied the racers to the finish line in Pau

Mladá Boleslav, 31 July 2023 – The second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec ZWIFT ended yesterday in Pau after eight stages and 956 kilometres. The overall victory went to Dutch racer Demi Vollering. Points classification winner Belgian Lotte Kopecky received the green trophy made of Bohemian crystal and created by the Škoda Design team. For the second year running, the car manufacturer sponsored the world’s largest professional women’s cycling race as the event’s official main partner and vehicle supplier. In this capacity, Škoda provided the organisers with 34 plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, including the Octavia iV, Superb iV and Enyaq models, with the battery-electric SUV serving as the lead vehicle, the famous “Red Car”.

Maren Gräf, Škoda Auto Board Member for People & Culture says: “I sincerely congratulate the overall winner, Demi Vollering and all other participants on their impressive performance in this challenging and thrilling competition. The Tour de France Femmes avec ZWIFT is an exceptional event that has an impact far beyond sport: As the largest professional women’s cycling competition worldwide, it helps to draw the public’s attention to this amazing sport while shining a light on equality. We have been sponsoring and supporting this event from the beginning to further foster diversity, equity and fairness, among others. Our commitment to these values is also embodied by our Škoda Enyaq Coupé Respectline, which accompanied the peloton to the finish line.”

Points classification winner receives green trophy created by Škoda Design team

Škoda Auto was again a sponsor of the green jersey for the leader of the points classification. Lotte Kopecky finished the tour with the points jersey and received the green trophy created by the Škoda Design team. The crystal sculpture has sharply defined lines that are reminiscent of a bicycle. The precision and technicality refer to the parallels between cycling and automobile construction. The design was brought to life in an elaborate glass-cutting process using traditional methods by crystal specialist Lasvit in Nový Bor.

Cyclists completed a demanding route of almost 1,000 kilometres

During the 956 km route, international riders from 27 countries had to master four flat stages, two hilly stages and one mountain stage, as well as an individual time trial, on their way to the finish line in Pau. After starting in Clermont-Ferrand, they conquered an elevation gain of more than 14,000 metres and two mountain ranges. On the seventh of the eight stages, they reached the highest point of the track at an altitude of 2,110 metres and finished in the Pyrenean Mountain pass, the Col du Tourmalet. The riders were accompanied by 34 hybrid and all-electric Škoda models, with the Enyaq iV serving as the lead vehicle (“Red Car”) for the race director, Marion Rousse.

Driving for fair opportunities: Škoda Enyaq Coupé Respectline

To increase public attention for diversity, equity and fairness in all areas of life, the athletes were accompanied by the Škoda Enyaq Coupé Respectline on the final 22.6 km stage. The purpose of the one-of-a-kind vehicle is to promote the equal and fair treatment of everyone, regardless of origin, nationality, age, gender, gender identity, sex, faith, sexual orientation, or other personal characteristics.

