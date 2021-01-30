Polaris Britain announces it will be the title sponsor of the British SXS Championship for 2021, its tenth consecutive year of supporting the race series.

Also ten years since series inception, the championship has been an integral part of the growth of side-by-side racing in the UK, becoming the premier championship for all makes and models of SXS across the country.

“We are proud to be supporting the British SXS Championship for another year,” said Richard Coleby, National Sales Manager of Polaris Britain. “It’s a relationship we value highly as we believe it’s instrumental in boosting the sport and leisure side of the off-road business. The series supports our long-term goal of creating more opportunity and awareness for sport and leisure riders in the UK, and is closely supported by our new Club Polaris platform that aims to bring together the community of recreational riders.”

Currently, the British SXS Championship has around 40-50 competitors across all categories, including expert, rookie and youth classes. Originally starting with just one day of racing at every round, the championship is now a full weekend event with eight rounds across the UK.

The 2021 British SXS Championship will take place over eight rounds, kickstarting in April.

April 3-4 April 24-25 May 29-30 June 12-13 June 26-27 July 24-25 September 11-12 September 25-26

For more information, visit the British SXS Championship website here.