Polestar Fleet Telematics introduces real-time insights and smarter operations for fleet customers

Polestar today announces the launch of Polestar Fleet Telematics, a new powerful connected service designed to transform how fleet operators manage, monitor, and optimise their electric vehicle fleets. Polestar Fleet Telematics provides real-time data, actionable insights, and seamless integration with leading fleet management platforms – without the need for additional hardware or installation fees.

Developed in collaboration with strategic partners Echoes, Geotab, and High Mobility, Polestar Fleet Telematics gives fleet operators the tools to optimise efficiency through live vehicle data and usage analytics, reduce operational costs with smarter planning and predictive insights, and enhance customer experience via a seamless, connected ecosystem.

“Given our extensive fleet customer base, this marks a major milestone for Polestar and a big step forward for our customers,” says Ramon Lingen, Head of Global Fleet and Pre-owned. “Polestar Fleet Telematics combines sustainability with intelligence – empowering operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions that benefit both their business and the planet.”

With a scalable architecture for multi-market deployment, Polestar Fleet Telematics is available across Polestar’s product line-up, offering a unified connected experience for global fleet operators. For additional information and tailored solutions, contactur partners’ representatives directly or visit their websites.