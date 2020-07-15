Polestar joins Green.TV and ABB to promote electric mobility and lead for change

Celebration of electric mobility will take place on September 9, 2020

Polestar 2 electric performance fastback available for test drive at Polestar.com

Polestar is excited to join forces with ABB and Green.TV as a founding partner of the inaugural World EV Day, to be held on September 9, 2020. The day will celebrate global electric mobility, further raising awareness and promoting discussion.

“We must move forward towards a more sustainable future,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “I believe that electric vehicles are a crucial step on this journey. World EV Day is a great opportunity for us to share our message and be a guiding light for the automotive industry.”

World EV Day aims to drive the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emissions future. It will be an open and inclusive digital campaign to engage consumers and policy makers alike.

Ade Thomas, Founder of media company Green.TV, adds: “I’m thrilled to be working with a leading OEM like Polestar on World EV Day. The day will become the catalyst of a digital campaign to celebrate electric mobility as a key tool in striving for a greener transport future for all.”

Polestar begins deliveries of Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, in ten global launch markets during the summer of 2020.