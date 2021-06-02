Although Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, remains highly popular in Scotland, it would seem that the idea of separating from the UK is not gaining ground. In fact, according to a poll conducted by Lord Ashcroft, ex-deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, if the people were called upon to vote on the subject tomorrow, there would be a slight majority, in favor if the status quo.

Independence: A Subject amongst Others

Today, it has become very easy to grasp the pulse of the people, through online polls. In fact, you can learn how to do it by yourself on this page, if you want. That way, you can get a better view of the situation. But if you believe Lord Ashcroft, who held online polls between April 14 and 22, through eight focus groups, over the internet, a larger part of the 2,017 adults that were asked if they prefer to stay within the UK or leave and become independent, would choose the first answer.

This poll also showed, however, that this subject was not the one occupying the people’s mind the most, at the time they were asked. Covid-19 and NHS were two concerns that were mentioned most often, regarding what was the most important issue in Scotland. But, the question “for or against” the independence of Scotland, was considered the most important attribute, as for whom to vote for, in the next election. And as strange as it may seem, although people were slightly against the separation from the UK, they were still quite happy about their current leader, Nicola Sturgeon, who is leading an independency movement party.

The Question of Independence: A Problem for Scotland

One element that the poll highlighted, is the fact that until the independence question is solved, it will always be a problem, come election time. It shows, as most people who answered, agreed that elections should be held according to party positions on education, jobs, and the economy, but that at the moment, it cannot be so. Therefore, people have to choose if they want to remain in the UK or not, and then move on to other things.

It begs the question: why would people prefer voting for the SNP but would prefer to remain in the UK? That is what the results of this poll indicate. The difference is: When it comes to which party Scots want to see at the helm of their government, the SNP comes out clearly ahead, at 49% in the intentions of votes, with its closest competitor coming in at 21% (the Tories). As for the debate about remaining in the UK, the results still don’t stand up to the 4% margin of error.