Local people in North Tyneside are set to benefit from improved health and wellbeing, thanks to a new partnership between the Port of Tyne and Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Through its sponsorship of Tyneside and Northumberland Mind’s Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Community Sessions, the Port will support those experiencing mental health problems to access wellbeing and resilience sessions, workshops and activities within their local community.

As Lisa Taylor, Wellbeing and Resilience Projects Coordinator at Tyneside and Northumberland Mind, explains: “The support from the Port of Tyne will enable our activities to reach people that we would otherwise be unable to.

“Many people within our local community face barriers to attending our services – due to finances, stigma or disabilities – and the Port’s support will enable us to deliver engaging, interactive sessions in a community venue that they already access and feel comfortable attending.”

The Healthy Body, Healthy Mind sessions will offer practical tools and techniques to help build resilience, with the aim of giving people the confidence to effectively self-manage their mental health.

Activities will include healthy walk and run sessions, confidence and self-esteem building, coping techniques for anxiety and depression, and Wellness Recovery Action Plans.

Louise Tinkler, Director of Human Resources and Communications at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are delighted to enable Tyneside and Northumberland Mind to deliver their Healthy Body, Healthy Mind sessions within North Tyneside.

“The Port of Tyne is committed to supporting its local community, and we hope that the sessions will help vulnerable or socially-isolated people within the community to thrive.”

The funding from the Port of Tyne will enable Tyneside and Northumberland Mind to deliver sessions through to October 2021.

Since 2007, the Port has supported over 680 organisations, engaging with more than 680,000 people.