The MC20 has never previously been seen unleashing its power on low-grip surfaces.

The new Maserati super sports car is currently engaged in a series of reliability tests (on road and track, in various driving conditions) and intensive cold-weather trials on the snow-covered roads of the Valtellina and at the Ghiacciodromo Livigno (Sondrio), Italy’s most notable snow and ice circuit.

During its cold-weather mission, the super sports car was tested to evaluate engine cold starting, the low-temperature performance of its elastic components and the car’s handling on cold and low-grip asphalt surfaces. The tests were also performed to verify correct functioning of the Climate Control System in cold conditions as well as tests conducted on the battery, suspensions and brakes.

The extreme conditions have not stopped the new MC20; in fact, they have enhanced the opposing personalities of this car, born from the Brand’s racing DNA but designed for series production.