Alongside two dates on Teesside, at The Georgian Theatre (March 25) and The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (May 28), Darlington actress and children’s author, Jade Byrne, takes her one-woman stage show, pricks, back on the road next month.

It’ll be the fifth time since its inception in 2017 that Pricks has toured the UK, sold-out venues along the way and this is expected to be no different. A biographical tale of life with Type 1 Diabetes infused with plenty of tears and humour, Jade will again be joined on-stage by Dennis the Menace of course, whilst also bringing Daisy Donald along for the ride.

“It’s about 50/50 with regards to audience members who have a connection with Type 1 Diabetes and audience members with no connection, but they all love it,” explained Jade.

“I wrote it to entertain and educate everyone, not just a niche audience, although obviously it appeals to a niche audience and I love to connect with Type 1’s everywhere I go.”

Not only did 2019 see her garner support from fellow actor James Norton, but also health professionals like Partha Kar (Consultant in Diabetes & Endocrinology at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust) whilst also found time to pen, and release, her first children’s story, Daisy Donald.

A special guest on the spring tour, Daisy Donald is the tale of young child who is fighting an invisible monster, and that monster is Type 1 Diabetes, leading both her, and Pricks, to go hand-in-hand.

Speaking of the upcoming tour, and what people can expect, Jade added: “I’m very excited.

“I can’t believe it’s still touring as much as it is and I’m so happy it is so well received and in demand. It continues to overwhelm me every time.

“I’m so happy to be getting to some places I’ve been trying to get to for a while because I get loads of requests every week for it to go to different places so I’m particularly thrilled to now be able to make those people happy and bring it to their town or to a place that is easy for them to get to see it.”

In addition to touring Pricks, Jade now has the addition of Daisy Donald on tour. Her 2019 children’s book which has been met with the same enthusiasm as her play adding: “Daisy has been so well received, I feel like I constantly surprise myself.

“I’m so happy she’s making people, not just the kids, happy.”

Considering the emotional stance of the show people have said in the past that it “should come with a tissue warning,” so expect lots of laughter, maybe some tears, and a mixture of what is an emotional rollercoaster – uplifting, heart-warming and heart-breaking all in one go.

Pricks’ Spring 2020 Tour takes in numerous dates across the UK, including a few, private shows; she’ll also be heading to Teesside during the latter stages of the run with dates in Stockton and Yarm.

The Georgian Theatre, Stockton performance, takes place on March 25, tickets available from https://georgiantheatre.co.uk/live-event/jade-byrne-blackbird-creative-presents-pricks whilst The Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm, will get the opportunity on May 28, tickets via https://www.thepaaonline.org/whats-on/pricks/

