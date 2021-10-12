A young North East planning consultant has achieved chartered town planner status as she continues to develop her career with Hedley Planning Services.

The qualification has been awarded to Amelia Robson by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and comes as she is promoted to senior planner at the firm.

She becomesa qualified member of the institute (MRTPI), continuing to develop her professional expertise and skills supporting the Hexham and Wynyard based planners’ regional residential and commercial clients on a range of planning matters and business development opportunities.

Amelia joined Hedley Planning Services in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MSc in Town Planning. Since then she has developed her professional experience, working on a wide-range of schemes, including residential and commercial property projects.

This has allowed her to develop the competencies expected of a chartered planning consultant and completion of the RTPI assessment of professional competency now confirms her experience and skills are in line with those of a chartered town planner.

Amelia said: “I look forward to continuing to develop my professional competency and expertise. The range of projects I have worked on during my time at Hedley Planning has allowed me to develop my professional abilities while the advice and support received from my colleagues has been fantastic.”

Sean Hedley, managing director, said: “Congratulations to Amelia, who’s firmly committed to providing a quality service and will continue to contribute to supporting existing and new clients with her valuable insight, professional acumen and planning expertise.”